GloRilla leads the five women at No. 7 in the U.S., while London rapper Dave makes the biggest global jump, climbing from No. 16 stateside to No. 5 worldwide.

The results are striking, if not surprising: YoungBoy is in a league of his own. The Baton Rouge rapper has racked up 5.40 billion U.S. on-demand audio streams so far in 2026. That’s more than the next three names combined: Rod Wave (2.57 billion), BigXthaPlug (1.68 billion) and Yeat (1.03 billion).

Put another way, YoungBoy accounts for roughly 30 percent of the 17.8 billion streams generated by all 20 artists. Rod Wave sits a distant second with less than half of YoungBoy’s total, and only four rappers in the group cleared the billion-stream mark this year. GloRilla is the most-streamed woman in the group, ranking seventh overall with 729 million streams. She’s one of five women among the 20, alongside Latto (571 million), Sexyy Red (471 million), Doechii (399 million) and Samara Cyn (17. million). There’s a notable split between Opium labelmates, too. Ken Carson’s 745 million streams 729 million are more than double Destroy Lonely’s 361 million, which puts Lonely 15th. Here’s the full U.S. ranking: Top 20 by US streams