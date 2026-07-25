Karol G Surprises Married Couple With Honeymoon Trip to Her Paris Show

Key Takeaways
- During the opening date of her Viajando Por El Mundo Tropitour at Chicago's Soldier Field, Karol G spotted a sign from a couple saying they were getting married and wanted to attend another of her concerts for their honeymoon.
- On the spot, she upgraded their wish by gifting them a honeymoon trip to Paris to see her 2027 show at Paris La Défense Arena, asking the crowd to cheer for the couple.
- Karol G's Tropitour, supporting her 2025 album Tropicoqueta and featuring Becky G, Elena Rose, and Greeicy, will run across North America through October 2026 before heading to South America and Europe.
Karol G has given one couple a wedding gift they'll never forget after attending the opening date of her Viajando Por El Mundo Tropitour.
In support of her 2025 album, Tropicoqueta, the Latin pop star performed night one of two at Chicago’s Soldier Field on Friday (July 24), during which she noticed a sign from a couple in the crowd.
"Karol, we’re getting married and we want to go to another concert for our honeymoon," the message read, as translated from Spanish to English.
"But I suppose if it's a honeymoon, let’s give them a trip to the place they want for their honeymoon. The concert and the honeymoon," the "Tusa" singer said on response.
Karol went on to ask the bride where she wanted to go for her honeymoon, to which she revealed that Europe was her dream destination. "Europe? But Europe is very big, you have to tell me where," she joked.
The woman responded that she wanted to go to Paris, where Karol will be performing in July 2027 at Paris La Défense Arena.
"To Paris? Karol G has a concert in Paris. And therefore, we're going to honeymoon in Paris and go to the Karol G show," Karol said. "Please give it up for this beautiful couple!”
The North American leg of Tropitour continues until October 2026, where Karol G will conclude the U.S. trek in Dallas, Texas. The tour, where Karol will also be joined by Becky G, Elena Rose, and Greeicy, will also head to South America and Europe in the coming months.