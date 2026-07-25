Karol G Surprises Married Couple With Honeymoon Trip to Her Paris Show

Karol G has given one couple a wedding gift they'll never forget after attending the opening date of her Viajando Por El Mundo Tropitour.

In support of her 2025 album, Tropicoqueta, the Latin pop star performed night one of two at Chicago’s Soldier Field on Friday (July 24), during which she noticed a sign from a couple in the crowd.

"Karol, we’re getting married and we want to go to another concert for our honeymoon," the message read, as translated from Spanish to English.

"But I suppose if it's a honeymoon, let’s give them a trip to the place they want for their honeymoon. The concert and the honeymoon," the "Tusa" singer said on response.

Karol went on to ask the bride where she wanted to go for her honeymoon, to which she revealed that Europe was her dream destination. "Europe? But Europe is very big, you have to tell me where," she joked.