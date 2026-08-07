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King Harris Sustains Injury After Being Pinned Against a Car by Newly Licensed Brother Major

The son of T.I. and Tiny showed off his swollen knee after Major Harris' parking mishap left him needing a cane.

King Harris with a chain necklace and tattoo, Major Harris wearing glasses and an orange shirt.
(Photo by Prince Williams/FilmMagic), (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)

King Harris is feeling the aftermath of his younger brother Major Harris' first days behind the wheel.

The son of T.I. and Tiny is now walking with a cane after his younger brother accidentally pinned him against a parked car while practicing parking a gray Audi.

The incident was captured in a video shared by their mother, Tiny Harris, showing Major, who recently earned his driver's license, carefully maneuvering the vehicle into a parking space. King stood in front of the car, using hand signals to direct his younger brother before the Audi rolled forward and briefly pinned him against another parked vehicle.

King slightly winced in pain as T.I. and other family members laughed behind the camera, eventually limping off.

Domani Harris the shared a video on Instagram showing his older brother arriving at the gym with a cane with his left knee was wrapped in a black brace. King later posted a photo of his swollen knee on his Instagram Story, joking, "Oh y'all thought this was content. I just make it look good."

The parking lesson came shortly after Major celebrated earning his driver's license. T.I. reportedly had the Audi delivered as a gift following the milestone, which arrived just months after Major graduated with honors from Woodward Academy in May and accepted a scholarship to the Savannah College of Art and Design.

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