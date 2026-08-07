King Harris Sustains Injury After Being Pinned Against a Car by Newly Licensed Brother Major

King Harris is feeling the aftermath of his younger brother Major Harris' first days behind the wheel.

The son of T.I. and Tiny is now walking with a cane after his younger brother accidentally pinned him against a parked car while practicing parking a gray Audi.

The incident was captured in a video shared by their mother, Tiny Harris, showing Major, who recently earned his driver's license, carefully maneuvering the vehicle into a parking space. King stood in front of the car, using hand signals to direct his younger brother before the Audi rolled forward and briefly pinned him against another parked vehicle.