Eric Adams Shares Shirtless Thirst Trap of Him Holding a Cucumber: ‘Eat Your Vegetables!’

Former New York City Mayor Eric Adams might not be in office anymore, but unfortunately he’s still finding ways to make sure we see more of him than we’d ever like to.

In a post shared on X, Adams shared a shirtless snap showing him holding a pepper and, unfortunately, a very suggestive cucumber. L “65 years old and I’ve never been in better shape!” the former mayor turned artificial intelligence data center salesman captioned the photo. “A few years before I became Mayor, diabetes nearly cost me my eyesight. I changed my diet, changed my lifestyle, and changed my life.”

He added, alongside the deeply unsettling photo, that he and his son are now having a competition to see who will be in the best shape by their next birthdays. “I’m going to win, Jordan,” he wrote. “My secret weapon: VEGGIES. This photo isn’t about showing off (okay, maybe a little bit of that too). It’s about showing what’s possible when you take control of your health. Eat your vegetables!”