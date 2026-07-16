aespa Drops Teaser for Debut Japanese Mini-Album 'KISS N TELL'

On Thursday (July 16), the K-pop superstars have unveiled a short teaser for their first Japanese mini-album, KISS N TELL, ahead of its July 24 release, marking their first Japanese comeback in about two years.

Following the success of their second Korean album LEMONADE, the upcoming six-track mini album features entirely original Japanese songs, including the title track "KISS N TELL."

The release also includes "ATTITUDE," the opening theme for the TV anime Kill Blue, and "In Halo," the theme song for the drama Gimbap and Onigiri.

KISS N TELL will be released in three editions, each featuring different packaging and collectibles, according Warner Music Japan’s official store.

Before the album release, Karina, Giselle, Winter, and Ningning will also meet fans at the "MY-J presents aespa JAPAN FANMEETING 2026 'MY CLASSMaTE'' event at Keio Arena in Tokyo from July 18 to 20.

aespa made their Japanese debut in July 2024 with the maxi-single Hot Mess, which included the title track of the same name, and two additional songs “Sun and Moon,” and “Zoom Zoom.”