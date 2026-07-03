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(L-R) Pokimane and D4vd.
Pop Culture

Pokimane Says She's Had 'Nightmares' Over D4vd Case: 'No One Suspected Anything'

The streamer starred in D4vd's "What Are You Waiting For" music video.

Jaelani Turner-Williams70 days ago
Jam Master Jay
Music

Jam Master Jay Murder Suspect Seemingly Preparing to Plead Guilty

It's likely to go down on Wednesday.

Trey Alston91 days ago
(L-R) Chance the Rapper and Pat Corcoran.
Music

Chance the Rapper Wins Court Battle Against Ex-Manager, Awarded $35

A jury found that Pat Corcoran failed to prove that he was owed $3.8 million by the Grammy Award-winning rapper.

Jaelani Turner-Williams119 days ago
ROUND ROCK, TX - DECEMBER 02: Rapper Afroman performs onstage during the Texas Ballpark Tour at Dell Diamond on December 2, 2018 in Round Rock, Texas.
Music

Female Officer Cries as Music Video of Afroman Mocking Her Plays in Court

A female police officer appeared visibly distressed in an Ohio courtroom while watching an Afroman music video that mocked her.

Jaelani Turner-Williams122 days ago
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 14: Cyndi Lauper and son Declyn “Dex” Lauper pose at the Tribecca Film Festival premiere after party for the Cyndi Lauper documentary "Let the Canary Sing" at Serafina UWS on June 14, 2023 in New York City.
Music

Son of Cyndi Lauper Pleads Guilty, Dodges Prison Sentence for Gun Possession

Declyn "Dex" Lauper was sentenced to one year of interim probation after making a plea deal.

Jaelani Turner-Williams126 days ago
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ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JANUARY 1: Rapper Real Boston Richey attends Day One Party at Opium on January 1, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Music

Real Boston Richey Acquitted in Federal Retrial: 'We Done Beat the Feds'

The decision brings an end to the rapper's criminal case, which began in 2023.

Jaelani Turner-Williams161 days ago
Lil Durk
Music

Lil Durk Demands Judge and Prosecutor Be Taken Off His Case for Hiding Threats

Either that, or he wants the indictment dropped.

Trey Alston245 days ago
Fat Joe
Music

Lawyer Suing Fat Joe for Millions Has Been Indicted in Assault Case

Tyrone Blackburn was indicted after he was accused of hitting a process server with a car.

tara mahadevan270 days ago
The Hollywood Fix/YouTube/Diddy is seen out and about on November 10, 2023 in London, United Kingdom.
Pop Culture

OnlyFans Star Genie Exum Claims She Attended Diddy Party at 18

Exum says the convicted music executive "deserves more than four years in prison."

Jaelani Turner-Williams278 days ago
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 16: Luigi Mangione appears in court for a hearing on his state murder charges in the killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson in Manhattan Supreme Court on September 16, 2025 in New York City. Mangione is accused of murdering UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson late last year. He is facing 11 counts for the December 4th shooting outside a midtown Manhattan hotel, which set off a massive manhunt. He is also facing federal charges of murder and other charges in Pennsylvania, where he was arrested.
Life

Luigi Mangione Seeks to Dismiss Death Penalty-Eligible Charge

The defense has strong opinions about what exactly constitutes a "crime of violence."

Jaelani Turner-Williams280 days ago
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Sean "Diddy" Combs holding a microphone, wearing a white t-shirt, with a tattoo visible on his arm.
Music

Diddy’s Fellow Inmates Pen Letters to Judge Praising His ‘Free Game’ Course

Inmates say Diddy's "Free Game" program gave them purpose, discipline, and hope ahead of his sentencing.

Alex Ocho296 days ago
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 13: A$AP Rocky attends the Los Angeles special screening of Apple Original Films and A24's "Highest 2 Lowest" at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on August 13, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.
Music

Judge Warns ASAP Relli Not to Pursue ASAP Rocky Defamation Lawsuit: 'See If a Deal Can Be Made'

Judge Randolph M. Hammock urged Relli to "contact the other side and see if a deal can be made" after being called an extortionist.

Jaelani Turner-Williams311 days ago
HOUSTON, TEXAS - FEBRUARY 13: Metro Boomin attends the 2025 Cactus Jack Foundation HBCU Celebrity Softball Classic at Daikin Park on February 13, 2025 in Houston, Texas.
Music

Metro Boomin Enlists Psychologist to Explore 'Memory Issues' In Sexual Assault Case

Dr. Elizabeth Loftus may argue that the recollections of Metro's accuser are unreliable.

Jaelani Turner-Williams315 days ago
YNW Melly with tattoos on his face, wearing a blue suit and tie, sitting in a courtroom setting.
Music

YNW Melly Moves to Replace Legal Team in Murder Case

The rapper's retrial for two 2018 murders remains delayed while his defense team faces scrutiny.

Alex Ocho320 days ago
(L-R) Sara Rivers and Diddy
Music

Sara Rivers Says No 'Amount of Baby Oil' Will Help Diddy 'Slide' Through Sexual Assault Lawsuit

The 'Making the Band' alum's sexual harassment case against the music mogul was dismissed earlier this week.

Jaelani Turner-Williams336 days ago
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Boosie Badazz.
Music

Boosie Badazz Accepts Plea Deal Years After Thinking Gun Case 'Was Over'

The Baton Rouge native said he was "tired of fighting" the 2023 charge.

Jaelani Turner-Williams348 days ago
A man with a gray beard and wearing a blue shirt sits in a courtroom, looking to the side.
Music

Duane ‘Keffe D’ Davis, Man Accused of Orchestrating 2Pac Murder, Wants Court to Drop Case

Duane "Keffe D" Davis is arguing that prosecutors are relying on old statements while lacking hard evidence.

Mark Elibert353 days ago
Two people under blue umbrellas on a city street, one taking a photo with a smartphone.
Music

Maurene Comey, Federal Prosecutor in Diddy Case, Reportedly Fired

Comey is FBI Director James Comey's daughter.

Andrew W366 days ago

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