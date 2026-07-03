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Pokimane Says She's Had 'Nightmares' Over D4vd Case: 'No One Suspected Anything'
The streamer starred in D4vd's "What Are You Waiting For" music video.
Jam Master Jay Murder Suspect Seemingly Preparing to Plead Guilty
It's likely to go down on Wednesday.
Chance the Rapper Wins Court Battle Against Ex-Manager, Awarded $35
A jury found that Pat Corcoran failed to prove that he was owed $3.8 million by the Grammy Award-winning rapper.
Female Officer Cries as Music Video of Afroman Mocking Her Plays in Court
A female police officer appeared visibly distressed in an Ohio courtroom while watching an Afroman music video that mocked her.
Son of Cyndi Lauper Pleads Guilty, Dodges Prison Sentence for Gun Possession
Declyn "Dex" Lauper was sentenced to one year of interim probation after making a plea deal.
Real Boston Richey Acquitted in Federal Retrial: 'We Done Beat the Feds'
The decision brings an end to the rapper's criminal case, which began in 2023.
Lil Durk Demands Judge and Prosecutor Be Taken Off His Case for Hiding Threats
Either that, or he wants the indictment dropped.
Lawyer Suing Fat Joe for Millions Has Been Indicted in Assault Case
Tyrone Blackburn was indicted after he was accused of hitting a process server with a car.
OnlyFans Star Genie Exum Claims She Attended Diddy Party at 18
Exum says the convicted music executive "deserves more than four years in prison."
Luigi Mangione Seeks to Dismiss Death Penalty-Eligible Charge
The defense has strong opinions about what exactly constitutes a "crime of violence."
Diddy’s Fellow Inmates Pen Letters to Judge Praising His ‘Free Game’ Course
Inmates say Diddy's "Free Game" program gave them purpose, discipline, and hope ahead of his sentencing.
Judge Warns ASAP Relli Not to Pursue ASAP Rocky Defamation Lawsuit: 'See If a Deal Can Be Made'
Judge Randolph M. Hammock urged Relli to "contact the other side and see if a deal can be made" after being called an extortionist.
Metro Boomin Enlists Psychologist to Explore 'Memory Issues' In Sexual Assault Case
Dr. Elizabeth Loftus may argue that the recollections of Metro's accuser are unreliable.
YNW Melly Moves to Replace Legal Team in Murder Case
The rapper's retrial for two 2018 murders remains delayed while his defense team faces scrutiny.
Sara Rivers Says No 'Amount of Baby Oil' Will Help Diddy 'Slide' Through Sexual Assault Lawsuit
The 'Making the Band' alum's sexual harassment case against the music mogul was dismissed earlier this week.
Boosie Badazz Accepts Plea Deal Years After Thinking Gun Case 'Was Over'
The Baton Rouge native said he was "tired of fighting" the 2023 charge.
Duane ‘Keffe D’ Davis, Man Accused of Orchestrating 2Pac Murder, Wants Court to Drop Case
Duane "Keffe D" Davis is arguing that prosecutors are relying on old statements while lacking hard evidence.
Maurene Comey, Federal Prosecutor in Diddy Case, Reportedly Fired
Comey is FBI Director James Comey's daughter.