Nicki Minaj's Half-Sister and Stefon Diggs' Mother Hit Up Cardi B Concert

Nicki Minaj's half-sister and Stefon Diggs' mother took some time to hit up Cardi B’s Little Miss Drama Tour in Houston earlier this week. On Wednesday (March 4), the Bronx hitmaker took her talents to H-Town’s Toyota Center, where Megan Thee Stallion appeared as a special guest. Diggs' mother, Stephanie Diggs, and Minaj's younger half-sibling, Ming Li, seemed to have a great time. Stephanie took to Instagram to post photos of her outfit from the show. "Ready to party," she wrote.

Li, meanwhile, shared photos of herself and her friends on her IG Story, where she also appeared to defend her attendance at Cardi’s show. "At the end of the day we all grown and some of the drama and whatever is not finna matter in the future," Li wrote. "Pick a side? No side who said u can’t love both? Yall just want a drama that ain't nobody but the fans gonna say," she added. "Like let’s be fr we grown and when yall get old and wrinkly what we post ain’t gonna matter so respectfully idgaf." Clips of Ming rapping along to Cardi’s song, "Bodak Yellow," also made the rounds online.