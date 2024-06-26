Rapper Ming Li has given an in-depth interview with parts that focus on her relationship with her older sister, Nicki Minaj.

Around the 5:45 minute mark of We in Miami podcast episode above, 18-year-old Ming opened up about how hard it was to be recognized as Minaj's sister. "In elementary, middle school, high school, the moment people knew who I was, it was either like they would ask me about my sister or ask me like just weird things that's gonna make me feel uncomfortable," said Ming.

Ming also said that her interest in pursuing music would cause her peers to make comparisons and that she was "bullied a lot for it." She also said that assumptions were made about Minaj not taking care of her.

"At the time, I felt not only attacked, I felt vulnerable. I felt like I was by myself," she continued.