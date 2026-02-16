NLE Choppa Challenges Blueface to Octagon Fight After Public Apology

On Saturday morning, Choppa took to X (formerly Twitter) with a direct message to Blueface, writing: "Let's get in the octagon 😈 @bluefacebleedem 🥊."

The timing of the post was odd, given their recent attempts to make peace following years of tension that included diss tracks and heated social media exchanges.

Earlier this month, Choppa publicly apologized to Blueface for remarks he had made involving Blueface's son. Choppa said he wanted to show the same respect Blueface had previously shown him by apologizing for bringing his own family into their disagreements.

He explained at the time that he had already reached out privately but wanted to make his apology public as well, signaling that he was ready to move forward and leave the past behind.

"Me and blue handling that fsfs 🥊," Choppa wrote. "Last time we had words he apologized for bringing my mom in stuff I owe you the same respect. I apologize for what I said about your son @bluefasebabyy. From the heart. I texted this message in private but wanted to do the same publicly."

The feud between the two rappers dates back several years and has included multiple personal shots, with tensions escalating at times beyond music. Their recent reconciliation appeared to mark a turning point, with Choppa emphasizing respect, particularly when it came to family.