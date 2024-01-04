Blueface Accepts NLE Choppa's Boxing Fight Challenge: 'Squabble Up or Shut Up'

The beef between NLE Choppa and Blueface is apparently heating up.

On Thursday, Jan. 4, NLE Choppa took to Instagram to challenge his former collaborator to a celebrity boxing a match. He proposed the fight shortly after Blueface named-dropped NLE Choppa on the newly released “Barbie” remix by Jaidyn Alexis, who got engaged to Blueface back in October.

The track, which arrived earlier this week, included a number of lines directed at everyone from Offset to Cardi B to Soulja Boy. Blueface also took aim at NLE Choppa by mentioning Marissa Da’Nae, a model/businesswoman who shares a baby boy with the “Shotta Flow” artist.

“NLE baby mama wanna hit,” Blueface rapped on the remix. “Why you lying ’bout the number, b***h, you know I got the digits.”