Blueface Accepts NLE Choppa's Boxing Fight Challenge: 'Squabble Up or Shut Up'

The beef between NLE Choppa and Blueface is apparently heating up.
On Thursday, Jan. 4, NLE Choppa took to Instagram to challenge his former collaborator to a celebrity boxing a match. He proposed the fight shortly after Blueface named-dropped NLE Choppa on the newly released “Barbie” remix by Jaidyn Alexis, who got engaged to Blueface back in October.
The track, which arrived earlier this week, included a number of lines directed at everyone from Offset to Cardi B to Soulja Boy. Blueface also took aim at NLE Choppa by mentioning Marissa Da’Nae, a model/businesswoman who shares a baby boy with the “Shotta Flow” artist.
“NLE baby mama wanna hit,” Blueface rapped on the remix. “Why you lying ’bout the number, b***h, you know I got the digits.”
The line referenced a December Instagram Live broadcast in which Da’Nae recalled the time she allegedly rejected Blueface’s advances.
“He pulled me to the side, he asked me what my name was,” she said during the stream with Blueface’s ex-girlfriend, Chrisean Rock. “I just told him that I’m not interested, you know, I know your baby mom. He was like, ‘How well do you know her? Can you call her?… He was like, ‘So you gonna choose my baby mama over me?’”
After catching wind of Blueface’s diss, NLE Choppa took to X (formerly Twitter) to put Blueface on blast: “I hit you personally to stop speaking on me,” he wrote. “I thought sh*t was understood. Bet that.”
NLE Choppa then sent out a call to anyone who could organize a Las Vegas slugfest between him and Blueface.
“He undefeated vs women,” he wrote, referencing Rock’s allegations that Blueface had physically assaulted her. “Ion respect a n***a that put his hands on em anyway !”
As pointed out by TMZ, Blueface was apparently on board.
“Niggas rap about my wesydes all year long and mad when I rap about his…,” he wrote on X. “She decided to indulge in the circus on her own free recognizance she entered the chat nobody safe 🎪😈 I’m not worried about a Muslim vegan cryp on sY bet that small fry 🤝 squabble up or shut up.”
But Blueface’s taunts didn’t end there. He proceeded to credit himself for NLE Choppa’s success and doub;ed down on his claim that Da’Nae wants him.
Blueface is no stranger to the boxing ring. He’s participated in a number of fights over the years, including a knockout victory against TikTok star Ed Matthews last year.