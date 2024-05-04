Kendrick Lamar Alleges Drake Is Hiding a Daughter on Explosive New Diss Track “Meet the Grahams,' Drake Denies It

K. Dot released his new diss track just minutes after Drizzy unleashed "Family Matters," on which Drizzy claims Kendrick assualted his wife.

May 04, 2024
Kendrick Lamar has fired off another diss track titled "Meet the Grahams" just minutes after Drake unleashed his explosive response "FAMILY MATTERS."

On Friday night, as fans were just consuming the 6 God's fiery "Family Matters," Kendrick came and rained all over his parade. K.Dot wasted no time dropping "Meet the Grahams," his response to Drake's "FAMILY MATTERS" and on the song, Kendrick spoke directly to Drizzy's family. Graham, is of course, Drake's last name.

Kendrick rapped about how terrible Drake is to his son Adonis, his mom, Sandra, and his dad, Dennis. However, the most shocking member of Drake's family that Kendrick talks to is a daughter that the 6 God is allegedly hiding. 

Drake, however, was confused about Kendrick's claims and took to IG to say that he has no idea what the Compton rapper is talking about.

"Hold on can someone find my hidden daughter pls and send her to me ... these guys are in shambles," he wrote."

Drake in a candid photo with his hand on his chin and a wristwatch, over a text joke about his daughter

In any case, listen to Kendrick's response to Drake's "Family Matters" below.

This post will be updated.

