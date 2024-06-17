Watch Jay-Z and Alicia Keys Perform "Empire State of Mind" at the Tony Awards

Jay-Z and Alicia Keys appeared at the 2024 Tony Awards on Sunday to offer up a performance of their hit collaboration, “Empire State of Mind.”

The song appears on Hov’s 2009 album, The Blueprint 3, and more recently, on the Tony-nominated musical, Hell’s Kitchen, which is loosely based on Keys’ childhood in New York City’s Hell’s Kitchen neighborhood.

“We at the Tony Awards tonight,” Keys said at the award show, per Rolling Stone. “Had to do something crazy. It’s my hometown.” She launched into “Empire State of Mind," and, at one point, Jay appeared on a large screen, and the two performed together.