Tony Awards

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Split image. Left: Charlamagne Tha God in a black leather jacket. Right: and Megan Thee Stallion in a red and black costume with a top hat.
Music

Charlamagne Says Megan Thee Stallion Shouldn’t Have Been at Tony Awards

The rapper, who made her Broadway debut in 'Moulin Rouge' earlier this year, performed during the show's opening number and later presented an award.

Alex Ocho46 days ago
Pauletta and Denzel Washington in 2022 at Netflix's 'The Piano Lesson' premiere in Los Angeles, California.
Pop Culture

Denzel Washington’s Wife Pauletta Points to ‘Narrow-Minded People' for ‘Othello’ Tony Awards Snub

Pauletta Washington was very "surprised" the Broadway production was left off the 2025 Tony Awards nominations list.

Jaelani Turner-Williams443 days ago
Jay-Z and Alicia Keys perform on-stage wearing stylish matching outfits. Jay-Z sports a durag and a leather jacket, while Alicia Keys wears a patterned jacket and pants
Music

Watch Jay-Z and Alicia Keys Perform "Empire State of Mind" at the Tony Awards

The song appears on the soundtrack for the 'Hell's Kitchen' musical, loosely based on Keys' childhood in the NYC neighborhood.

tara mahadevan768 days ago

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