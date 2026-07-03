Illa J

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A man with glasses, wearing a black-and-white checkered shirt, is seated indoors in a setting with plants and a light background
Music

J Dilla's Brother Illa J Argues That Kanye Wouldn't Be as 'Big as He Is' If Producer Was Still Alive

Ye and Dilla worked together before the Detroit producer's untimely death in 2006.

tara mahadevan773 days ago
Potatohead People
Music

Premiere: Canadian Hip-Hop Producers Potatohead People Unite T3, Illa J And Kapok For "What It Feels Like"

A timeless hip-hop classic purpose built for hazy summer evenings.

James Keith2198 days ago

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