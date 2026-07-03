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From the allegations to the artistry, 'Michael' faces impossible expectations. Here's what the biopic must do to honor the King of Pop's legacy.Kia Turner
Quincy Jones bridged the gaps between jazz, pop, rock, gospel, rhythm & blues, hip-hop, and beyond. Here are some ways he changed music as we know it.John Morrison
From 'Lil Peep: Everybody's Everything' to 'Taylor Swift: Miss Americana,' here are the best music documentaries on Netflix to binge on while self-distancing.Shawn Setaro
These are the best rap albums of 2026, featuring Drake's 'Iceman', J. Cole's 'The Fall Off', and more.Dimas Sanfiorenzo