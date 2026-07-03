Quincy Jones

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Quincy Jones's Daughter Marries Billionaire Will Peltz in New York
Pop Culture

Quincy Jones’ Daughter Marries Billionaire Heir Will Peltz in Lavish New York Ceremony

Inside the star-studded Mount Kisco ceremony that united the Jones, Peltz, and Beckham dynasties—with Vogue UK capturing every lavish detail.

Bernadette Giacomazzo21 days ago
Quincy Jones' Bel Air Estate Re-Listed for $35M
Pop Culture

Quincy Jones’ 2.3-Acre Bel Air Retreat Relists for Nearly $35M

Step behind the double gates of Quincy Jones’ 2.3-acre Bel Air hideaway, where Hollywood history meets a rare slice of flat land and sky-high views.

Bernadette Giacomazzo25 days ago
INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 30: (L-R) Anthony Kiedis, Flea, Chad Smith, and John Frusciante of Red Hot Chili Peppers perform onstage during the FIREAID Benefit Concert for California Fire Relief at The Kia Forum on January 30, 2025 in Inglewood, California.
Music

Red Hot Chili Peppers Sells Catalog to WMG for Over $300 Million

WMG secured the catalog through a $1.2 billion acquisition with Bain Capital.

Jaelani Turner-Williams68 days ago
Quincy Jones III Named Executor of Father's Estate
Pop Culture

Quincy Jones III Steps in to Oversee Late Father’s Estate After Others Decline

With Rashida Jones declining the role, QD3 is now responsible for overseeing Quincy Jones’ estate, including an unsold Los Angeles mansion listed for $40 million.

Bernadette Giacomazzo89 days ago
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 26: Quincy Jones attends the Dolemite Is My Name! LA AMPAS Hosted Tastemaker at San Vicente Bungalows on October 26, 2019 in West Hollywood, California.
Music

Quincy Jones Estate Sells Large Portion of Late Legend's Catalog, Including Michael Jackson Interest

'Off the Wall,' 'Thriller,' and even Q's classic "Soul Bossa Nova" (aka the 'Austin Powers' theme) were all part of the deal.

Jaelani Turner-Williams125 days ago
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3D text reading "Hip Hop Grandmaster Awards" on a dark background with stage equipment.
Music

Dr. Dre, Nas, Scarface, and More Honored as Hip Hop Legends at Paid in Full’s 3rd Grandmaster Awards

Kool G Rap and Grand Puba got their flowers at the third annual gala that celebrates hip hop's past, present, and future.

Alex Ocho269 days ago
Lionel Richie Debunks Long-Standing Michael Jackson 'Smelly' Rumor with Joe Rogan
Music

Lionel Richie Debunks Long-Standing Michael Jackson 'Smelly' Rumor With Joe Rogan

Lionel Richie and Michael Jackson were long rumored to have had a feud. But, as the legend explained on 'The Joe Rogan Experience,' that wasn't true.

Bernadette Giacomazzo287 days ago
Quincy Jones and Jermaine Dupri
Pop Culture

Magic City Owner Recalls Quincy Jones Becoming Enamored With Door Girl During Strip Club Visit

“He hung around the front door the whole evening."

Trey Alston328 days ago
Kenya Kinski-Jones and Will Peltz arrive to Balthazar for the 2017 Tribeca Film Festival Chanel Artists Dinner on April 24, 2017 in New York City.
Pop Culture

Quincy Jones’ Youngest Daughter Engaged to Billionaire Heir Will Become Brooklyn Beckham’s In-Law

Kenya Kinski-Jones and Will Peltz have been dating for 14 years.

Bernadette Giacomazzo372 days ago
Terrence Howard attends Peacock's "Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist" World Premiere at Jazz at Lincoln Center on September 04, 2024 in New York City.
Pop Culture

Terrence Howard Says He Turned Down Marvin Gaye Biopic Role Over Singer’s Alleged Sexuality

Terrence Howard said he'd rather "cut my lips off" than kiss another man for a film role.

Joe Price445 days ago
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Kendrick Lamar, Beyoncé, and Billie Eilish holding Grammy awards on stage, each smiling and dressed in unique outfits.
Music

2025 Grammy Awards: How to Watch the Show Live

Trevor Noah returns to host music's biggest night at 8 p.m. ET on CBS, featuring performances from Billie EIlish, Doechii, and Lady Gaga.

Alex Ocho530 days ago
(L-R) Model Chrissy Teigen, producer Quincy Jones and recording artist John Legend attend The Art of Elysium presents Stevie Wonder's HEAVEN - Celebrating the 10th Anniversary at Red Studios on January 7, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.
Music

John Legend Jokes That He Got in 'Trouble' With Quincy Jones Before Meeting Him

Legend recalled that Jones told him to 'check your people.'

Jaelani Turner-Williams596 days ago
Rashida and Quincy Jones
Pop Culture

Rashida Jones Calls Father Quincy an 'Icon' Following His Death

The legendary music producer passed away on Sunday at the age of 91.

tara mahadevan616 days ago
Quincy Jones, wearing glasses and a colorful scarf, stands at a podium speaking.
Music

Quincy Jones: 10 Artistic Accomplishments to Know

The 91-year-old music legend died this weekend at his Bel-Air home, leaving behind a truly peerless legacy.

Trace William Cowen619 days ago
Quincy Jones
Music

Celebrities Mourn the Death of Legendary Producer Quincy Jones

The 91-year-old died at his Bel Air home on Sunday while surrounded by family.

tara mahadevan619 days ago
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Actor Will Smith and music/television producer Quincy Jones break from filming "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" on October 20, 1990 at Columbia/Sunset Gower Studios in Hollywood, California.
Pop Culture

Will Smith Mourns Quincy Jones' Death, Calls Him the 'Definition of a Mentor'

The late musical maestro convinced Smith to take on the titular role in 1990s sitcom 'The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.'

Jaelani Turner-Williams620 days ago

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