DJ Vlad Slammed for Threatening to Report Princeton Professor Who Said Drake and Kendrick Beef Is ‘Black Folk Affair’

DJ Vlad found himself in hot water after going toe-to-toe with a Princeton professor over the weekend.

Vlad, a Ukrainian-American interviewer who has sparked debate for his controvesial conversations with rappers, took to X to share his opinion on Kendrick Lamar’s Drake dissing track, “Not Like Us.”

“Kendrick's ‘Not Like Us’ needed a better mix,” Vlad wrote. “It takes away from the song.”

His tweet went viral, prompting many to respond, including Princeton professor Morgan Jenkins. “You are white. This is a Black folk affair,” she wrote.