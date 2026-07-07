Latest Stories
DJ Vlad Slammed for Threatening to Report Princeton Professor Who Said Drake and Kendrick Beef Is ‘Black Folk Affair’ (UPDATE)
The two went back-and-forth on X after the professor told Vlad that the feud "is a Black folk affair."
Study Finds Lifespan Now More Impacted by Education Than Race, Expectancy Falling for Those Without a Degree
New research suggests life expectancy among those with a college degree has continued to rise, while those without have experienced a decrease.
Nicholas Johnson Becomes Princeton University's First Black Valedictorian in 274-Year History
Johnson will begin his Ph. D studies in operations research at MIT in the fall.
Princeton Students Pen Letter Voicing Disappointment Over Marshawn Lynch as Class Speaker
Several Princeton students banded together to pen an op-ed piece in the school newspaper expressing their disapproval.
Student Journalist Who Uncovered High School's Racism Suspended Over Yearbook Photo
A student journalist at Princeton High, who previously exposed the school of racism, was suspended for yearbook photo that featured a racial slur.
Princeton Suspends Men's Swim Team Over 'Vulgar and Offensive' Comments About Women's Team
Princeton University has suspended its men's swimming and diving team.
Princeton Lacrosse Coach Fired After Elbowing Opposing Player
Had won three Ivy League conference championships.
Mathematician From 'A Beautiful Mind' Killed in NJ Crash
John Nash, the Princeton mathematician played by Russell Crowe in "A Beautiful Mind," died in crash along with his wife.
Princeton Students Don't Want Big Sean to Perform at Their School
Students allege Big Sean's songs promote misogyny and rape culture.