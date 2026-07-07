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Latest Stories

Three male celebrities at events; first in a leather jacket, second with braided hair and earphones, third in a green jacket with necklace
Music

DJ Vlad Slammed for Threatening to Report Princeton Professor Who Said Drake and Kendrick Beef Is ‘Black Folk Affair’ (UPDATE)

The two went back-and-forth on X after the professor told Vlad that the feud "is a Black folk affair."

tara mahadevan807 days ago
degree
Life

Study Finds Lifespan Now More Impacted by Education Than Race, Expectancy Falling for Those Without a Degree

New research suggests life expectancy among those with a college degree has continued to rise, while those without have experienced a decrease.

Joe Price1960 days ago
Exterior view of University Chapel on the Princeton University campus.
Life

Nicholas Johnson Becomes Princeton University's First Black Valedictorian in 274-Year History

Johnson will begin his Ph. D studies in operations research at MIT in the fall.

Jose Martinez2263 days ago
Marshawn Lynch looks on from the sidelines against the Detroit Lions.
Sports

Princeton Students Pen Letter Voicing Disappointment Over Marshawn Lynch as Class Speaker

Several Princeton students banded together to pen an op-ed piece in the school newspaper expressing their disapproval.

Jose Martinez2332 days ago
yearbook photo
Life

Student Journalist Who Uncovered High School's Racism Suspended Over Yearbook Photo

A student journalist at Princeton High, who previously exposed the school of racism, was suspended for yearbook photo that featured a racial slur.

Trace William Cowen3325 days ago
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Princeton University logo
Sports

Princeton Suspends Men's Swim Team Over 'Vulgar and Offensive' Comments About Women's Team

Princeton University has suspended its men's swimming and diving team.

Aaron C. Mansfield3505 days ago
Sports

Princeton Lacrosse Coach Fired After Elbowing Opposing Player

Had won three Ivy League conference championships.

Gavin Evans3758 days ago
Pop Culture

Mathematician From 'A Beautiful Mind' Killed in NJ Crash

John Nash, the Princeton mathematician played by Russell Crowe in "A Beautiful Mind," died in crash along with his wife.

Christopher Spata4077 days ago
Music

Princeton Students Don't Want Big Sean to Perform at Their School

Students allege Big Sean's songs promote misogyny and rape culture.

Lauren Nostro4122 days ago

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