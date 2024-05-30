Diddy Accused of Beating Kim Porter's Music Exec Boyfriend Shakir Stewart in 2000: Report

Sean Combs and Porter had an on-and-off relationship from 1994 to 2007. Their relationship ended when she discovered that he had gotten another woman pregnant while Porter was pregnant with their twin daughters, D’Lila and Jessie.

It seems that Diddy exhibited controlling behavior towards Porter, as well. Prior to her death, in a conversation with Essence, she revealed that he would call her “50, 60 times a day,” and that Combs was “very intrusive.” She added, “It was like my life was not my own.”

Diddy has been mired in controversy since last November when Cassie filed a bombshell lawsuit against him, alleging him of rape and abuse. Since then, five women and one man have filed suits, making similar accusations. He has since denied everyone’s claims.

Footage of Diddy physically assaulting Cassie in 2016 surfaced earlier this month, which prompted a statement from her and an apology from him.

"I was fucked up. I mean I hit rock bottom but I make no excuses. My behavior on that video is inexcusable. I take full responsibility for my actions in that video," he said on Instagram.