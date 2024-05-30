Diddy Accused of Beating Kim Porter's Music Exec Boyfriend Shakir Stewart in 2000: Report

More explosive allegations have surfaced against Diddy.
A recent report from Rolling Stone reveals that the disgraced hip-hop mogul got into a physical altercation with ex Kim Porter’s boyfriend in the summer of 2000. According to the outlet, Diddy, Porter, and music executive Shakir Stewart were in Italy for L.A. Reid’s wedding. Following the ceremony, Diddy allegedly went to Stewart’s hotel room and broke a chair over his head.
The accusations came from Stewart’s mother and close friends. “He left him bleeding on a hotel floor in Italy,” Stewart’s mother, Portia, told the publication. “He had to have stitches and then [Combs] threatened him … ‘I’m going to kill you’ … That’s when I said you need to get out of this business. This man is crazy.”
Stewart died by suicide in 2008, per Variety. Porter also died in 2018, from lobar pneumonia.
Sean Combs and Porter had an on-and-off relationship from 1994 to 2007. Their relationship ended when she discovered that he had gotten another woman pregnant while Porter was pregnant with their twin daughters, D’Lila and Jessie.
It seems that Diddy exhibited controlling behavior towards Porter, as well. Prior to her death, in a conversation with Essence, she revealed that he would call her “50, 60 times a day,” and that Combs was “very intrusive.” She added, “It was like my life was not my own.”
Diddy has been mired in controversy since last November when Cassie filed a bombshell lawsuit against him, alleging him of rape and abuse. Since then, five women and one man have filed suits, making similar accusations. He has since denied everyone’s claims.
Footage of Diddy physically assaulting Cassie in 2016 surfaced earlier this month, which prompted a statement from her and an apology from him.
"I was fucked up. I mean I hit rock bottom but I make no excuses. My behavior on that video is inexcusable. I take full responsibility for my actions in that video," he said on Instagram.