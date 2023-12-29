Ariana Grande Looks Back on 2023 Being a 'Transformative' and 'Challenging' Year

She showed appreciation for all the projects she was involved in, and the people she met along the way. She also acknowledged that while she felt “misunderstood” this year, she is “listening to and trusting” herself more.

"I am reacting to things that deserve my energy only and removing and protecting myself from things that do not,” she added. "If you ever feel misunderstood or alone, just remember that it will pass."

This summer, Grande made headlines when news surfaced that she and her husband, Dalton Gomez, were divorcing after two years of marriage, with Grande citing "irreconcilable differences.” She later cut her ex a $1.25 million check in tax-free money, and paid up to $25,000 of Gomez’s attorney fees.

Grande then began dating Ethan Slater, an actor she met on the set of the upcoming movie adaptation of Wicked. Slater was still married at the time to wife Lilly Jay, with whom he shares a one-year-old son, filing for divorce in July. When Jay accused Grande of not being a "girl's girl" and claimed that her family was "collateral damage" in the alleged affair, Grande gave them space to work things out.

Since then, Grande supported the opening of Slater’s Spamalot revival in New York City in November—and just this week, the pair were spotted together in NYC.