Bishop T.D. Jakes Appears to Address Alleged Ties to Diddy: 'I Know Who I Am'

Bishop T.D. Jakes appears to have responded to unsubstantiated speculation about his ties to Diddy .

During a recent service at his church that was streamed on YouTube , Jakes used his sermon to seemingly clear the air over the allegations, which he deemed completely false.

Last week, Jakes became the subject of an unverified report on social media stating he was gay, and that he frequented Diddy’s alleged sex parties while also engaging in some wild activities such as having sex with multiple men.

However, Jakes wanted to put all the rumors to bed while revealing there will come a time to properly address everything directly.

“I didn’t come to convince you or nobody, because I know who I am,” an emotional Jakes said. “That is not what this is about, you can think about whatever you want to think. I came to do my job, I came to prothesis as I was commanded. I came to hear the master say, ‘Well done, thou good and faithful servant.’”

Jakes added, “I will not use this sacred day at this sacred pulpit to address a lie when I have a chance to preach the truth."

After speculation about his alleged ties to Diddy began circulating online, a spokesperson for the pastor released the following statement.

“Recent claims circulating on pockets of social media about Bishop T.D. Jakes are unequivocally false and baseless,” Jordan A. Hora, executive director of public relations and communications for the T.D. Jakes Group, T.D. Jakes Ministries and The Potter’s House, said per The Christian Post .

"What has always been true, in the words of the late Pastor Charles H. Spurgeon, ‘If you want the truth to go round the world you must hire an express train to pull it; but if you want a lie to go round the world it will fly; it is as light as a feather, and a breath will carry it," he added.

Diddy, on the other hand, has been hit with various sexual assault allegations since Cassie unleashed her bombshell lawsuit back in November. Since settling with his ex a day after she announced the lawsuit, Diddy was accused of drugging and raping a college student in 1991, raping two women alongside singer-songwriter Aaron Hall more than 30 years ago, and sex trafficking a woman when she was only 17 years old.

He has since stepped down from his position as the chairman of the REVOLT Network. Earlier this month, Diddy issued a statement denying all the allegations levied against him.

“ENOUGH IS ENOUGH. For the last couple of weeks, I have sat silently and watched people try to assassinate my character, destroy my reputation and my legacy," he said. "Sickening allegations have been made against me by individuals looking for a quick payday. Let me be absolutely clear: I did not do any of the awful things being alleged. I will fight for my name, my family and for the truth.”