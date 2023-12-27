Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater Spotted During Date Night in New York City

Grande and Slater met at the time of filming Wicked last December, although the two were married, Grande to now-ex-husband Dalton Gomez and Slater to wife Lilly Jay. With Jay, Slater has a one-year-old son, London.

While Grande and Gomez's marriage ended amicably, Jay struggled with her estrangement from Slater, accusing Grande of not being a "girl's girl" and that her family was "collateral damage" to the alleged affair, per Page Six.

Slater filed for divorce from Jay in July, and a source told Page Six that the actor began dating Grande two months before separating from his wife. "She’s rightfully upset because her marriage fell apart, but Ariana and Ethan didn’t do anything wrong," the source told the outlet.

In Wicked, Grande plays protagonist Glinda Upland/Glinda the Good, who attracts Slater's character Boq.