Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater Spotted During Date Night in New York City

Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater are no longer shy about their romance.
The couple, who will appear in the 2024 musical fantasy Wicked, were spotted in New York City ahead of Christmas with Grande's father, Ed Butera, and other relatives, per Page Six. A source close to Grande and Slater said the group was dining at the family's favorite Italian restaurant in the city before catching Slater's performance in the Broadway musical Spamalot.
“They love to support each other in their work… when she’s done with work, she loves going to the theater when she can," the source told Page Six about Grande's support for Slater, whom she began dating in the summer.
Grande attended Slater's opening Spamalot performance in the fall, reportedly being a "big supporter" of the production, per People.
Grande and Slater met at the time of filming Wicked last December, although the two were married, Grande to now-ex-husband Dalton Gomez and Slater to wife Lilly Jay. With Jay, Slater has a one-year-old son, London.
While Grande and Gomez's marriage ended amicably, Jay struggled with her estrangement from Slater, accusing Grande of not being a "girl's girl" and that her family was "collateral damage" to the alleged affair, per Page Six.
Slater filed for divorce from Jay in July, and a source told Page Six that the actor began dating Grande two months before separating from his wife. "She’s rightfully upset because her marriage fell apart, but Ariana and Ethan didn’t do anything wrong," the source told the outlet.
In Wicked, Grande plays protagonist Glinda Upland/Glinda the Good, who attracts Slater's character Boq.