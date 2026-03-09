Music

50 Cent Declares That He Now Identifies as 'A Thing': 'My Pronouns Are It/Its'

Fif's announcement arrives during his heated feud with T.I. and his son, King Harris.

50 Cent
Katja Ogrin via Getty

50 Cent is feeling himself amidst his beef with T.I. and his son, King Harris.

On Sunday, Fif took to Instagram, writing, “[I] am the algorithm say my name, and your views will go up.”

He penned the caption alongside a sepia-colored image of himself drinking a glass of wine and reading. “Please refer to me as the thing, 50 Cent,” the image said. “I do no identify as a person anymore. I’m a thing. My pronouns are it/its. Thank you in advance.”

50’s declaration arrives in the middle of his feud with Tip and Harris—and it seems 50’s caption is a reference to their conflict, as the father and son have been going back and forth with the Queens rapper since February.

The latest installation in their back-and-forth saw King firing off another diss track aimed at 50, called “Droptop,” which included a reference to his late mother.

Over the weekend, Harris shared an Instagram video showing him packing multiple eighth-sized bags of CBD into a larger package labeled "Ms. Jackson" while rapping along to “Droptop.”

"You was made from fifty cents ‘cause your mama gave it cheap,” Harris says. “I been smoking on Ms. Jackson since the n***a posted my mother."

Tensions between the three have escalated over the last week as 50 dropped a new single connected to the Power television franchise, where he took shots at T.I. and Tiny. In addition to King, T.I.’s son Domani has also gotten in on the action, unleashing the 50 Cent diss track, “PU$Y.”

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