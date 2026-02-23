King Harris Blasts 50 Cent After Rapper Shared Unflattering Photo of His Mom Tiny: 'Your Mama Dead'

T.I.’s son King Harris posted a fiery rant online aimed at 50 Cent after the rapper shared an unflattering photo of his mom Tiny. In the expletive-filled rant, King repeatedly referenced 50 Cent’s dead mother, telling him to post an image of her grave instead of bringing up his mom.

"Bitch ass n***a wanna say something about my mama, your mama dead as fuck n***a. Your mama dead as fuck, go dig her up. Go dig her up. Fuck. Post a picture of your motherfucking mama n***a, she dead n***a,” he said. “Pay respect, n***a. Stop fucking playing with my mama n***a. N***a ain't playing like that, n***a ain't going like that n***a. How y'all bitch ass n***a raised, I'm not raised like that. I don't go, I'm not going about my mama n***a.”

King continued his rant, holding little back.

“I'm not going, n***a. So, tell your dead ass mama, dig her ass up and post a picture that look better than my motherfucking mama n***a. Fuck wrong with you, n***a. Y'all n***a better tie y'all motherfuckin' shoes. Y'all niggas don't know who the fuck y'all fuckin' with, n***a,” he added.

“You better put that music up, my n***a. Shut the fuck up, n***a. Cause all that other shit ain't gonna get on my mother. Your mama dead as fuck, n***a. Dig that bitch up. N***a not goin'. N***a not goin'. Now what the fuck you gonna do about that? N***a not goin'. I don't give a fuck about how a n***a play it. N***a not goin'. N***a postin' my mama like your mama ain't dead as fuck. Go put some flowers on that bitch grave, n***a. Man, n***a, n***a, posting my mama, my mama a motherfucking legend. Your mama a motherfucking... n***a. Stop, man,” he added, referencing his mom’s career of being part of the R&B group Xscape and being a Grammy winner.

“Don't never think you can get on this motherfucking level and you can compete with us, n***a. We on a whole different ballgame, n***a. We got a whole different type of level of respect around here, n***a. You get on that, do that bitch-ass shit, n***a. You a hoe-ass n***a, n***a. I would say that shit to your face, n***a.”