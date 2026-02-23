King Harris Blasts 50 Cent After Rapper Shared Unflattering Photo of His Mom Tiny: 'Your Mama Dead'

T.I.’s son King Harris posted a fiery rant online aimed at 50 Cent after the rapper shared an unflattering photo of his mom Tiny. In the expletive-filled rant, King repeatedly referenced 50 Cent’s dead mother, telling him to post an image of her grave instead of bringing up his mom.
"Bitch ass n***a wanna say something about my mama, your mama dead as fuck n***a. Your mama dead as fuck, go dig her up. Go dig her up. Fuck. Post a picture of your motherfucking mama n***a, she dead n***a,” he said. “Pay respect, n***a. Stop fucking playing with my mama n***a. N***a ain't playing like that, n***a ain't going like that n***a. How y'all bitch ass n***a raised, I'm not raised like that. I don't go, I'm not going about my mama n***a.”
King continued his rant, holding little back.
“I'm not going, n***a. So, tell your dead ass mama, dig her ass up and post a picture that look better than my motherfucking mama n***a. Fuck wrong with you, n***a. Y'all n***a better tie y'all motherfuckin' shoes. Y'all niggas don't know who the fuck y'all fuckin' with, n***a,” he added.
“You better put that music up, my n***a. Shut the fuck up, n***a. Cause all that other shit ain't gonna get on my mother. Your mama dead as fuck, n***a. Dig that bitch up. N***a not goin'. N***a not goin'. Now what the fuck you gonna do about that? N***a not goin'. I don't give a fuck about how a n***a play it. N***a not goin'. N***a postin' my mama like your mama ain't dead as fuck. Go put some flowers on that bitch grave, n***a. Man, n***a, n***a, posting my mama, my mama a motherfucking legend. Your mama a motherfucking... n***a. Stop, man,” he added, referencing his mom’s career of being part of the R&B group Xscape and being a Grammy winner.
“Don't never think you can get on this motherfucking level and you can compete with us, n***a. We on a whole different ballgame, n***a. We got a whole different type of level of respect around here, n***a. You get on that, do that bitch-ass shit, n***a. You a hoe-ass n***a, n***a. I would say that shit to your face, n***a.”
King also posted an image of a tombstone, calling out 50 Cent directly. “This where yo mama at!” King captioned the post.
T.I. himself commented on 50’s original post.
“Fu*k Ni66a you can post a fat ho in a snowstorm on a unicycle juggling dildos.... You still a HO!!!! #KingSaid That,” T.I. wrote in a comment.
King also commented on the OG post from 50, writing, “Where ya mama.”
In an update to his Instagram Stories shortly after 50’s post about his wife, T.I. wrote, “U gon win bc u a good man, a good dad & a good person.”
T.I. and 50 originally locked horns after the Atlanta rapper said he doesn’t respect 50 Cent because their long-rumored VERZUZ match never transpired.
“It was really about celebrating each other’s catalog,” T.I. said on an episode of Million Dollaz Worth of Game. “Me and this n***a talked about this. I just ain’t call him out of the blue. This ain’t come out of nowhere. We were moving around in Los Angeles, selling some shows together.”
T.I. explained that 50 bailed despite the two of them agreeing to face one another head-to-head.
“It’s like, fuck all of it,” T.I. said. “Now, I question your character. N***a, just say you don’t want to do it.”
Later, 50 responded to T.I. “I know Atlanta pick and choose who they support, but yall gotta do better,” he wrote on Instagram. “LOL, keep my name out ya mouth !”
While on Nightcap, T.I. further explained his point of view. “When I was talking to Swizz, I was like, ‘Yeah, I’d do it, but the one that would really be the one, it probably ain’t gonna happen — if Gucci, that’s the one,’” T.I. explained. “And he hit me back like, ‘Don’t even trip, Tip, I think we gonna get Gucci to do it.’ I said, ‘Well, you don’t need me then.’”