T.I. Responds to 50 Cent Calling Him 'King Rat' Amid Revived 'VERZUZ' Talk: 'STFU and Live in Fear'

“Listen, I’m the king below the Mason-Dixon line,” he said in the resurfaced video. “King of the South. I speak for all of the Southern people. New York been saying shit under they breath ‘bout us and having little bullshit, slick-ass comments ‘bout us thinking it’s all slow down here. But they wanna come down here and go to our malls and go to our clubs, but then they wanna kick it like we substandard when they get back up top. Well, that shit stops right now.”

In the comments of the below IG post from Nuface featuring the resurfaced 2020 video, Fif wrote, simply, “King Rat.” T.I. was quick to offer a response, arguing that only one of them is “a rat in real life.” He also again urged Fif to either step up by putting his catalog up against his own, or keep quiet.

“You playing on MY NAME when only one of us a rat in real life…you know I got your paperwork right?” T.I. wrote in his comment. “And my transcript is available online. Your excuses is useless. Get yo ho ass in the box or STFU and live in fear. You soft son. You’ve lost my respect. Fckn [duck].””