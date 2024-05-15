Questlove Says His Critique of 2Pac's "Hit 'Em Up" Was 'Taken Outta Context'

Questlove is clarifying his recent thoughts regarding 2Pac's "Hit 'Em Up," the classic 1996 diss track aimed at the Notorious B.I.G., Junior M.A.F.I.A., and Mobb Deep.

During a recent appearance on the One Song podcast, the Roots drummer claimed "Hit 'Em Up" isn't one of the greatest disses in hip-hop history.

“I would actually respect 2Pac’s ‘Hit ‘Em Up’ if his music tracking was better. ... ‘Hit 'Em Up,’ to me, is disqualified, not because of the misogynist—forget all that. It’s like, ‘Dude, you’re rhyming over smooth jazz dinner music,'" Quest said. "Luther Vandross could sing over this!”

The 53-year-old added, “People who are born in the latter part of the decade that I was born in—alright, I was born in the ’70s, news flash—their relationship with 2Pac is different than my relationship. And so thus, when this came out, they were like, ‘This is hard as shit! Yo, he killin’ it!’"

Quest—who recently said "hip-hop is truly dead" due to Kendrick Lamar and Drake's beef—continued by explaining he wasn't a fan of the track's interpolation of “Don’t Look Any Further,” the 1984 Dennis Edwards and Siedah Garrett song.

“And I was like, ‘Dog, he smooth jazzed up Dennis Edwards," he said. "It doesn’t count. … That song, to me, is the weakest musical smack."