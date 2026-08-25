Bad Bunny’s ‘Cerramos En Casa’ Night 2: All the Guests and Standout Moments

Bad Bunny has concluded his DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS era with two shows where it all started: Puerto Rico. He dubbed them the “CERRAMOS EN CASA,” or “We’ll end it at home,” shows for a reason, and they were both standout performances from him, with special guests and political messaging as well.

The Political Message

At the beginning of the show, Benito started off by playing a video narrated by the mascot of his album DTMF, a Puerto Rican frog called Concho, to denounce the Esencia project. According to the Associated Press, it is a multibillion-dollar project that the government has authorized, which will allow major resort chains to occupy 2,000 acres of land on the island, threatening wildlife and possibly spreading Puerto Rico’s resources even thinner. The crowd chanted “ESENCIA NO VA,” or “Esencia will not go through!”

Benito spoke on the issues confronting the island, saying, “I don’t know if you understand the magnitude of the problem. It’s not even close to normal… It’s not even close to being normal for the town to have power outages every night. That there are families who have gone more than 100, 120, 130 days without water. That’s not normal.”

He also attacked the corruption of the leadership, saying that it is not “normal” for his people and that the people of Puerto Rico “deserve much more than that.” “And with this energy, with the energy of this song, I want you to defend yourself and fight for what is rightfully yours, Puerto Rico,” he said before playing his track “El Apagón” off his 2022 album Un Verano Sin Ti. This ties into Benito’s speech from Night 1, where he addressed the island’s water and power outages, describing them as something intended to force people out. “This chaos, this disaster is created on purpose to try to play with our emotions, to try to give up, to leave, so they can continue to sell this island part by part and fulfill its mission of a Puerto Rico without Puerto Ricans,” he said during that show.

The Special Guests

Apart from his moments of activism during the show, Benito kept things lighthearted and brought out a slew of guests for the finale of his world tour.

The first special guest was salsa legend Victor Manuelle, with whom he performed “Mala y Peligrosa” and a cover of Celia Cruz’s “La Vida Es Un Carnaval.” Puerto Rican newcomer Dei V came out for the second night in a row to perform his track “VeLDÁ.” A few tracks later, another newer talent from the island, RaiNao, popped out to perform her feature on “PERFuMITO NUEVO” with Benito in front of his La Casita stage.

Benito also honored reggaeton’s legacy by bringing out a duo that served as pioneers of the genre, Jowell & Randy. The duo performed their feature on the raunchy standout from his 2020 album YHLQMDLG.

The final guest of the night was superstar Rauw Alejandro, who came out to perform multiple tracks with Benito: “Party” and “Qué Pasaría...”

The Music

As he does in every city, Bad Bunny played some exclusive tracks. For Puerto Rico, each night got two songs instead of the usual one. For this show, he did two throwbacks. One was “RLNDT” from his debut album X 100PRE, and the other was “120” from his 2020 album EL ÚLTIMO TOUR DEL MUNDO.

What’s Next for Bad Bunny?