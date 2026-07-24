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From Stone Island chains to Raptors championship rings, these are the top 10 pieces of custom jewelry that Drake has ever had.Mike DeStefano
They’re the rocks in our lives, our biggest motivators, our No. 1 annoyances, and one of the most iconic ad-libs of all-time. On this Mother’s Day, go ahead and honor your mom by taking a look through 15 of the best hip-hop tracks about them, from Drake, Kanye West, J.Cole, Jay-Z, Chance the Rapper, Snoop, and more.Perry Kostidakis
'Only God Can Judge Me’ is a new Tupac Shakur biography that explores his upbringing and how he became one of the most iconic rappers of all time. Here are 13 things we learned from the book.Dimas Sanfiorenzo
From Cuba Gooding Jr. in 'Boyz n the Hood' to Tupac in 'Poetic Justice,' we rank the most unforgettable acting performances from the legendary director's groundbreaking filmography.Thomas Golianopoulos