Tupac Shakur

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They’re the rocks in our lives, our biggest motivators, our No. 1 annoyances, and one of the most iconic ad-libs of all-time. On this Mother’s Day, go ahead and honor your mom by taking a look through 15 of the best hip-hop tracks about them, from Drake, Kanye West, J.Cole, Jay-Z, Chance the Rapper, Snoop, and more.
Perry Kostidakis

Latest Stories

Snoop Dogg wearing sunglasses and a blue jacket, and 2pac Shakur with a bandana, denim shirt, and vest, both posing confidently.
Music

Snoop Dogg Gets Congratulated by AI 2Pac During Concert: ‘Proud of You' (edited)

An Al-generated version of the late rapper appeared during the concert and spoke directly to Snoop.

Alex Ocho48 days ago
1994 Source Awards
Pop Culture

Tupac Shakur Will Appear as a Character in Sega's 'Stranger Than Heaven'

Snoop Dogg took the stage at Summer Game Fest 2026 to announce the inclusion, saying the rapper's "spirit still lives on."

Trey Alston50 days ago
Tupac Shakur from Naughty by Nature backstage at KMEL Summer Jam 1992 at Shoreline Amphitheatre on August 1, 1992 in Mountain View California.
Music

2Pac's Family Files Wrongful Death Suit Against Murder Suspect Keefe D

The lawsuit names Keefe D and multiple "John Does" who are alleged of conspiracy in the 1996 murder.

Jaelani Turner-Williams87 days ago
Producer Suge Knight arrives at the 2004 MTV Video Music Awards at the American Airlines Arena August 29, 2004 in Miami, Florida.
Music

Suge Knight to Share 'My Truth' in New Memoir 'Your Pain Is My Joy'

The book, which will find the Death Row co-founder sharing his memories of 2Pac's murder for the first time, comes out on Aug. 4.

Shawn Setaro123 days ago
Clifton Powell.
Pop Culture

Clifton Powell Recalls Having to Be 'Disciplined' Around Groupies

The 'Next Friday' actor recalled a time when large groups of women would wait to meet him outside of hotels.

Jaelani Turner-Williams137 days ago
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(L-R) Wyclef Jean and 2Pac.
Music

Wyclef Jean Revisits 2Pac Beef, Says Fugees 'Never Did Nothing to Disrespect' Him

As the Fugees' second album, 'The Score,' turns 30, Clef has opened up about how one of its tracks was misunderstood by the late legend.

tara mahadevan162 days ago
J. Cole performs during the 2025 Dreamville Music Festival at Dorothea Dix Park on April 06, 2025
Music

J. Cole Raps From the Perspectives of 2Pac and Biggie on New Song "What If"

Cole imagines a world where the two hip-hop titans' feud never turned violent.

Joe Price170 days ago
A bobblehead figure resembling Tupac Shakur, wearing a black Orioles jersey and a bandana on his head, set against a blurred outdoor background.
Music

Baltimore Orioles to Give Away 2Pac Bobblehead at Game Against the Athletics

2Pac spent a good chunk of his teen years in Baltimore.

Joe Price194 days ago
(L-R) 2Pac, Thandie Newton and Tim Roth.
Pop Culture

Thandiwe Newton Remembers 'Beautiful Soul' 2Pac: 'I Loved Him'

The actor recalled the late rapper telling her and Gridlock'd co-star Tim Roth about being shot in Quad Studios on the set of the 1997 movie.

Jaelani Turner-Williams201 days ago
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JUNE 17: Duane "Keffe D" Davis enters a courtroom in Clark County District Court for a trial readiness status check at the Regional Justice Center on June 17, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Davis was indicted on murder charges for his involvement in the killing of rapper Tupac Shakur in 1996.
Music

2Pac Murder Case: Keefe D Reportedly Seeks to Suppress Evidence

Lawyers of the accused claim that evidence contains a "misleading portrait" of Keefe D.

Jaelani Turner-Williams208 days ago
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MIAMI, FLORIDA - JULY 19: Angie Martinez is seen during DJ Khaled's We The Best Golf Tournament VIP Reception at Swan Miami on July 19, 2023 in Miami, Florida. Tupac Shakur at the Club USA in New York City, New York
Music

Angie Martinez Apprehensive to Release Her 2Pac Interview: 'He Was Angry'

The radio personality says 2Pac's comments during the interview could potentially "hurt" those he talked about.

Jaelani Turner-Williams214 days ago
Keefe D.
Pop Culture

Keefe D's Trial For 2Pac's Murder Pushed Back Six Months

Keith Davis has been incarcerated since being arrested in 2023 for allegedly orchestrating the drive-by shooting that killed the legendary rapper.

Trey Alston238 days ago
Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson visits "Fox & Friends," and Duane "Keefe D" Davis, 60, walks out after a court appearance in Las Vegas.
Music

50 Cent Says Keefe D 'Talked Himself Into Jail,' Calls on Diddy to Show Him 'Love'

Keefe D was arrested in connection with the murder of 2Pac in 2023 following a search of his wife's home.

Joe Price240 days ago
On the left, De La Soul pose together, one wearing a red scarf. On the right, Tupac Shakur in a denim shirt and bandana.
Music

De La Soul Break Down the Origins of Their Beef With 2Pac Shakur

Posdnuos shares the story of the video mix-up that led to De La Soul’s unexpected beef with 2Pac Shakur.

Mark Elibert242 days ago

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