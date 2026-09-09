Sneakers

New Balance Signs Ayo Edebiri

New Balances adds actor Ayo Edebiri to its family of brand ambassadors.

New Balance signs Ayo Edebiri
New Balance signs Ayo Edebiri. Via New Balance

New Balance has announced it has added Golden Globe Award-winning actor Ayo Edebiri to its roster of brand ambassadors.

New Balance says its latest partnership with Edebiri makes for a natural fit given her upbringing in Boston, which is also where the brand’s global headquarters is located. Edebiri’s launch campaign captures her in her hometown of Dorchester while wearing the iconic New Balance 574.

“New Balance has always been part of the backdrop of my life growing up in Boston, so there was already a familiarity there. But as I learned more about the brand through conversations with the amazing team, the fit became about more than just the Boston connection,” Edebiri said about joining New Balance. “I love how New Balance has such a clear sense of who they are, while still leaving room for self-expression and creativity, allowing people to make the brand their own. That balance of identity and individuality is something I value in both my personal style and my work, and is what makes this relationship feel like such a natural fit.”

New Balance confirmed that Edebiri will appear in future campaigns and storytelling opportunities.

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