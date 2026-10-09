Tyler stood by his Quavo and Pharrell collaboration "Baby Breath," calling its "grown-man bars" a 10/10 effort and "prolly top 25 in rap history."

He also highlighted "Thought I Was Dead," "I Hope You Find Your Way Home," "Potato Salad," "Rusty," and "Safari," thanking fans for sharing which lyrics resonate with them.

Tyler, the Creator has shared which of his verses are his favorite, after teasing that his bars on Quavo's "Baby Breath" are "prolly top 25 in rap history." When the staff of Pigeons & Planes highlighted their favorite Tyler verses in a post on Instagram on Thursday (October 8), the rapper chimed in with his own opinion.

"Best idk…," he wrote. "But my favorites are 'Stuntman' first I went full-on Drought 2 on it… 'Cash in Cash out' I love the 21 got 3k's he might put a sheet on it / 'Sag Harbor,' 'What a Day,' and 'That Guy' are flawless throughout / 'Thought I was Dead' last verse anti black? Huh yeah right."

Other verses he highlighted included "I Hope You Find Your Way Home," the collaborative ASAP Rocky song "Potato Salad," "Rusty," and "Safari." He also maintained that he loves his verse on "Baby Breath," writing: "lmfaooo blingblingbling." He added: "Btw these are not my favorite songs at all just verse I love … It’s really sweet to see the answers, words that mean something to y’all relatable or not. Thank you!"

When Tyler first teased his verse on "Baby Breath," which also features Pharrell Williams, he wrote: "My best verse of all time is on this (prolly top 25 in rap history)... What I did to the English language is insane and shall be studied." He also said that it was a "10/10" verse and contained "real grown-man bars."