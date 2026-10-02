Music

Tyler, The Creator's "Baby Breath" Verse Arrives After 'Prolly Top 25 in Rap History' Tease

"Real grown-man bars," Tyler playfully teased ahead of the Quavo-led track's release.

Tyler, The Creator wearing a furry hat, glasses, and a beige coat, smiling against a gold background.
Image via Getty/Myung J. Chun/Los Angeles Times

Quavo’s Tyler, The Creator-featuring “Baby Breath” has landed after playfully being teased as featuring the DON’T TAP THE GLASS artist’s “best verse of all time.”

The track is tucked nicely into Quavo’s just-released new album, QRÖMELIFE, which counts Pharrell Williams as its executive producer. Both Pharrell and Tyler are credited as special guests on “Baby Breath,” as is frequent Tyler collaborator ASAP Rocky.

“My best verse of all time is on this (prolly top 25 in rap history),” Tyler wrote in a recent Instagram Stories update ahead of the project’s release. “What I did to the English language is insane and shall be studied.”

Shop Tyler, the Creator on Complex

Shop Tyler, the Creator

Tyler, in true Tyler form, further teased his verse as a “10/10,” adding that it contained “real grown-man bars.”

“I will buy your publishing, don’t disrespect me,” Tyler raps at one point in the track’s third verse, which opens with him bombastically repeating the words “bling” and “vroom.”

“That’s a bimmer,” he clarifies of the latter mantra-like act of repetition.

“Baby Breath” follows Tyler’s surprise-dropped remix of LilGoatD3's "Girls.” Listen to that one here.

Related Stories

Quavo attends Quavo: Qrome Life Atlanta Listening Session.
Music

Quavo Drops Pharrell-Produced Album 'QRÖMELIFE' f/ Justin Timberlake, Offset, and More

The 14-track album is produced entirely by Pharrell Williams, and features appearances by Tyler the Creator, T.I., and more

Jose Martinez22 hours ago
Quavo with sunglasses spelling "HUNCHO" and "LIFE" peers through a torn black background, showcasing diamond grills.
Music

Quavo's Pharrell-Produced Album 'QRÖMELIFE': Tracklist, Features, and Everything You Need to Know

Quavo's third solo album is produced entirely by Pharrell and features Offset, Future, Tyler, the Creator, A$AP Rocky, and more.

Dimas Sanfiorenzo4 hours ago
Bennett Raglin / Stringer via Getty Images
Music

Quavo and Offset Preview Their First New Collaboration in Five Years

The pair previewed the track at the album release party for 'Qrömelife,' Quavo's new album executive produced by Pharrell Williams.

Joe Price4 days ago

Trending

1
MusicDrake Financing the Return of K-Os as Toronto Rapper Prepares First Album in Over 10 Years
2
MusicQuavo's Pharrell-Produced Album 'QRÖMELIFE': Tracklist, Features, and Everything You Need to Know
3
StyleZendaya Throws Hands in Python Print for On's Newest Drop With Law Roach
4
MusicEminem and Kid Rock Prioritize Friendship Over Politics on New Track: 'We Hope That Sets an Example'
5
StyleJoe Burrow Deepens His Relationship With ALO by Starring in Los Angeles Brand's Fall 2026 Campaign
6
Pop CultureThe Best Horror Movies You Can Stream Right Now

Editor's Pick

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App