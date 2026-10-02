Tyler, The Creator's "Baby Breath" Verse Arrives After 'Prolly Top 25 in Rap History' Tease

Quavo’s Tyler, The Creator-featuring “Baby Breath” has landed after playfully being teased as featuring the DON’T TAP THE GLASS artist’s “best verse of all time.”

The track is tucked nicely into Quavo’s just-released new album, QRÖMELIFE, which counts Pharrell Williams as its executive producer. Both Pharrell and Tyler are credited as special guests on “Baby Breath,” as is frequent Tyler collaborator ASAP Rocky.

“My best verse of all time is on this (prolly top 25 in rap history),” Tyler wrote in a recent Instagram Stories update ahead of the project’s release. “What I did to the English language is insane and shall be studied.”