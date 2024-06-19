Timbaland and Swizz Beats Are Officially Bringing ‘Verzuz’ to X

Timbaland and Swizz Beatz are resurrecting their Verzuz series after signing a distribution deal with Elon Musk's X, per Billboard.

The co-founders will maintain 100 percent ownership and creative control of Verzuz as part of the deal, which grants the social media network formerly known as Twitter exclusive distribution rights. Future Verzuz events will be livestreamed on X for free.

"We are beyond thrilled to have found the best partner for Verzuz. Not only are we excited to have Verzuz on X, we’re excited to help X build the biggest entertainment company in the world," said Swizz Beatz in a statement. "I would like to thank Elon Musk, Linda Yaccarino, Brett Weitz, Mitchell Smith and the entire X team for believing in the Verzuz vision. We can’t wait to get to work."

Timbaland added, "We are thrilled to partner with X, the most innovative platform globally. Our goal has always been to bring Verzuz to the world, which we can now do bigger than ever." The last Verzuz battle streamed online saw Omarion and Mario face off on June 23, 2022.

X CEO Yaccarino described the duo as "trailblazing creators, artists, and entrepreneurs," and said that X is a perfect fit for the platform as it moves to producing and hosting more video-based content. "Together we will redefine how consumers engage with their favorite entertainment, one Verzuz at a time," she said.