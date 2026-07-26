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RaKai Surprises Mom With Brand New Jeep in Emotional Livestream

The 17-year-old content creator gave his mother the surprise of a lifetime.

RaKai in casual attire stands beside a "BET Awards 2025" poster, smiling.
Image via Robin L Marshall/Getty Images for BET

RaKai shared the heartwarming moment that he surprised his mother with a brand new Jeep Grand Cherokee during a livestream.

The reveal began with RaKai asking his mom to keep her blindfold on before counting her down inside a car dealership. As she removed the blindfold and saw the vehicle waiting for her, the reality of the surprise set in.

"Oh my God!" she exclaimed. "You got me a... Oh my God."

Overcome with emotion, she repeatedly thanked her 17-year-old son while taking in the sight of her new SUV.

"Oh my God, son, thank you."

RaKai smiled as he embraced his mother and responded, "You're welcome."

His mom addressed livestream viewers and explained how much the gift meant to her.

"Chat, you don't know how bad I wanted this Jeep," she said. "I wanted this so bad."

Still in disbelief, she walked around the vehicle, admiring every detail before receiving the keys.

"Oh my God," she repeated as she was given the keys.

By the end of the reveal, the excitement had turned into gratitude as mother and son embraced beside the new SUV.

The heartwarming surprise comes just days after RaKai called 911 over what he said was a botched haircut, prompting officers to warn him on stream about the consequences of misusing emergency services.

After initially saying he wanted to sue his barber, RaKai apologized to the dispatcher, who advised him that abusing 911 could result in serious legal trouble. The incident ended with RaKai sprinting away from the camera after learning officers had his address and could still respond.

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