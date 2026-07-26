RaKai Surprises Mom With Brand New Jeep in Emotional Livestream

RaKai shared the heartwarming moment that he surprised his mother with a brand new Jeep Grand Cherokee during a livestream.

The reveal began with RaKai asking his mom to keep her blindfold on before counting her down inside a car dealership. As she removed the blindfold and saw the vehicle waiting for her, the reality of the surprise set in.

"Oh my God!" she exclaimed. "You got me a... Oh my God."

Overcome with emotion, she repeatedly thanked her 17-year-old son while taking in the sight of her new SUV.

"Oh my God, son, thank you."