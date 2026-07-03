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Music

The Sugababes Turned A Virgin Atlantic Flight Into A Full-Blown Pop Moment

A casual day for Mutya, Keisha and Siobhán.

Joel Dishan51 days ago
MGK.
Music

MGK Says He's Banned from TSA PreCheck Due to Previous Drug Possession

The Cleveland rapper was unable to travel to Australia for nearly a decade after being busted with cocaine years before.

Jaelani Turner-Williams84 days ago
Bad Bunny in a white outfit holding a Puerto Rican flag, standing in front of greenery and a bar with colorful lights.
Music

Bad Bunny’s Halftime Show Leads to 245% Rise in Searches for Flights to Puerto Rico

New data shows flight searches to Puerto Rico surged dramatically in the days after his halftime performance.

Alex Ocho153 days ago
(L-R) Ja Rule, Tony Yayo and Uncle Murda.
Music

Ja Rule Says He’s 'Not Proud' of Tony Yayo and Uncle Murda Confrontation

It comes after Ja's heated exchange with the G-Unit rappers on a flight returning from the Super Bowl.

Alex Ocho156 days ago
Left: Ja Rule sitting in his seat, wearing a cap. Right: Man standing with a pillow, wearing a hoodie.
Music

Uncle Murda Shares Video of Ja Rule Confrontation on Flight With Tony Yayo, 50 Cent Reacts

Ja Rule also gave his take on the events, claiming he "popped on these punks by myself."

Alex Ocho159 days ago
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Rat Tries to Fly KLM to Aruba—Gives Passengers a Jet2 Holiday Instead
Life

Rat Stowaway Turns KLM’s Long-Haul Flight to Aruba Into Travel Chaos

A rat discovered onboard prompted KLM to remove the aircraft from service and cancel its scheduled return flight.

Bernadette Giacomazzo213 days ago
American Airlines plane.
Life

Woman Faces 20 Years After Alleged Outburst on Flight Led to Her Being Duct-Taped to Seat

The woman is claimed to have yelled death threats at passengers before landing in Las Vegas.

Alex Ocho296 days ago
A Delta Air Lines aircraft on the runway, showing the front section with the logo and nose landing gear.
Life

Delta Co-Pilot's Dramatic Arrest in San Francisco: What Happened?

The pilot’s name was not immediately made public.

Trace William Cowen355 days ago
A pile of U.S. hundred-dollar bills featuring Benjamin Franklin's portrait.
Pop Culture

Helicopter Drops Money On Detroit Street for Man's Final Wish

It was for a car wash owner who passed away from Alzheimer's.

Trey Alston386 days ago
A woman in a red cap is pulling another woman's hair on an airplane. Passengers in green shirts are watching the altercation.
Life

Southwest Passenger Attacks Woman in Violent Mid-Flight Meltdown Over ‘Fat Lady,’ Video Shows

The passenger screamed, attacked a woman, and was arrested after a violent rant on a Southwest flight from New York City to Kansas City.

Mark Elibert395 days ago
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A Delta Air Lines aircraft on the tarmac at an airport, with hangars in the background.
Pop Culture

Florida Man Booked Over 120 Free Flights By Posing as an Airline Attendant

He's now facing up to 30 years in prison.

Trey Alston398 days ago
Fat Joe wearing a patterned jacket and a cap, standing indoors with a decorative wall behind him.
Music

Fat Joe Prays He Never Flies Coach Again After Getting Hit by a Bag of Chips

Joey Crack said he often prays to God and asks, "'Please keep me in first class.'"

tara mahadevan407 days ago
A United Airlines airplane flying against a clear blue sky.
Life

United Airlines Flight Forced to Turn Around After Pilot Forgets Passport

A recent Shanghai-bound flight from L.A. was two hours into its journey when the pilot realized his mistake.

Alex Ocho480 days ago
A person in a blue hoodie and backpack walks toward a crashed airplane on a snowy runway, with smoke and people nearby.
Life

'It's Not Enough': How People Are Reacting to $30,000 Payments to Delta Crash Passengers

According to Delta, the payments come with "no strings attached."

Trace William Cowen513 days ago
Khabib Nurmagomedov, wearing a black UFC jacket, sits at a table with a thoughtful expression.
Sports

Khabib Nurmagomedov Kicked Off Plane Over Exit Row Dispute (UPDATE)

Footage circulating online showed the former UFC fighter in verbal dispute with Alaska Airlines staff.

Alex Ocho552 days ago
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Interior of an airplane cabin with passengers seated and a flight attendant walking down the aisle.
Life

U.S. Airlines Must Now Provide Refunds for Canceled Flights

Passengers will even be entitled to refunds for in-flight Wi-Fi that doesn't work.

Mark Elibert627 days ago
Split image. Left: Spirit Airlines plane. Right: Rat behind glass panel on plane.
Life

Spirit Airlines Passengers Shocked to Spot ‘Super Rat’ Running in Cabin During Flight

The rodent made an unexpected appearance during a flight to Los Angeles.

Alex Ocho633 days ago
soulja and luda in planes
Music

Soulja Boy Says He's 'First Rapper to Fly an Airplane,' Then Rescinds Claim After Ludacris Responds

“If you don’t evolve, you’ll evaporate,” Luda said back in 2021 when sharing his own footage of being in pilot mode.

Trace William Cowen642 days ago

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