Missing England World Cup Fan Found Safe After Being Unaware of 10-Day International Search

What began as a frantic international search for a missing England soccer fan ended with an unexpectedly simple explanation. Michael Hewitt, a 65-year-old Leeds United supporter who disappeared while traveling to the 2026 FIFA World Cup, was found safe in Barcelona after spending 10 days completely unaware that his family, authorities, and even Interpol were trying to locate him. Hewitt had traveled to Spain on June 20 as part of a layover before he was due to fly to Boston for England's World Cup match against Ghana. According to his family, everything changed when he misplaced his cellphone shortly after arriving in Barcelona. "He lost his phone soon after arriving in Barcelona, and didn't know any of the phone numbers stored on it," his brother, Gary, explained. Although he still had his passport and money, Hewitt never contacted the British Embassy because he didn't think they would be able to help.

"He didn't think to go to the Embassy as he still had his passport and money, so didn't think they'd be interested," Gary added. Without internet access or any way to contact his relatives, Hewitt had no idea the search for him had grown into an international effort. According to his brother, he was "blissfully unaware" anyone was looking for him. Rather than panic, Hewitt simply made the best of his unexpected stay. "Instead, he just got on with enjoying Barcelona, watching the England matches in the bars," Gary said.

Meanwhile, his family grew increasingly concerned after hearing from him for the last time on June 21. Photos posted on Facebook showing Hewitt inside a Barcelona pub became the final clue before communication stopped altogether. As concern mounted, the British Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office and Interpol became involved in efforts to track him down while family members circulated missing-person posts online. The breakthrough finally came when the British Embassy in Spain traced Hewitt's hotel through his bank card transactions. Embassy officials then contacted the hotel and reunited him with his family by phone. Relief quickly replaced panic. "As a family, we desperately wanted an embarrassingly simple but happy ending to this horrendous episode, and we now have that," Gary wrote in a Facebook update after Hewitt was found.