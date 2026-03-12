J. Cole Teases What's Next After Finishing His Trunk Sale Tour: 'Time to Step Out My Comfort Zone'

J. Cole has offered fans an indication of what’s to come next following the completion of his “Trunk Sale Tour.” In a blog post shared on his website Inevitable, the 41-year-old North Carolina rapper reflected on having just wrapped up his back-to-basics tour, which saw him selling copies of his latest album The Fall-Off from the back of his car. “I was exhausted after leaving LA on that last stop, it had me thinking about this tour coming up… 6 months long!!,” he wrote. “Sheeeeeeeeesh!! I’m excited though. We haven’t done an international run since 4 Your Eyez Only. Fatherhood made me not want to be away from the house for that long of a time, but for this album it’s a must that I thug it and hit the world up.”

Cole is scheduled to support The Fall-Off with a world tour kicking off in July. The 73-date run of shows will conclude in December, and includes stops across North America, Europa, Australia, and South Africa. In the post, he wrote that he wanted to check in with fans and thank them for their support on the latest record, which he has also indicated could be his last.

“My intention was to drop this album and let it sit for at least a month before I did any interviews. I wanted to give people a chance to feel whatever emotions the music brought them, and formulate their own thoughts, ideas, opinions or interpretations before I came out and gave mine,” he continued. “Now, I feel like it’s a good time to step out my comfort zone (home) and go and do some interviews. There’s a lot of platforms out there that I fuck with, both big and small, and I look forward to showing up, showing love while continuing to push this album that I gave so much to.”