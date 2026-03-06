Music

J. Cole 'The Fall-Off' Red Vinyl: How to Buy

The North Carolina rapper's seventh studio album is available on red vinyl on Complex Shop.

A red vinyl version of J. Cole's 'The Fall-Off.'
Complex

J. Cole's seventh studio album, The Fall-Off, has been making headlines as of late — and you can buy it on red vinyl on Complex Shop.

The Fayetteville rapper has spent years refining the 24-track album, maintaining tight control over every detail. The album debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 last month, marking Cole's seventh chart-topping release.

The album features appearances from Burna Boy, Erykah Badu, Future, Petey Pablo, and Tems across tracks like "Run a Train," "The Villest," and "Bunce Road Blues."

The red vinyl edition captures the project's visual identity, aligning with the album’s aesthetic, which Cole carefully curated through two distinct cover designs.

Where to buy The Fall-Off on red vinyl

If you're ready to add Cole's latest album to your collection, pick up The Fall-Off on Complex Shop.

Meanwhile, J. Cole recently turned an unexpected car breakdown into part of his creative process, filming a music video inside an auto repair shop after his now-famous Honda Civic stalled during his 2026 Trunk Sale Tour.

Cole documented the moment in a new vlog, showing himself at a mechanic shop in Phoenix, Arizona, where his vehicle was being repaired. Rather than pause his rollout, Cole leaned into the situation, using the garage as the backdrop for the visual to his song "Old Dog."

The footage captures a stripped-down, behind-the-scenes feel, with Cole standing among tools, lifts, and mechanics. Supporters who recognized him quickly pulled up, turning the repair stop into an impromptu fan event.

Cole’s Civic had broken down while he was en route to Los Angeles, forcing him to continue part of the trip in a Sprinter van. The car has been central to his Trunk Sale Tour concept, where he sells music and merchandise directly from the vehicle, creating a more personal connection with fans.

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