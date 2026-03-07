Ari Lennox Reflects on Leaving Dreamville, Says J. Cole 'Changed My Life'

Ari Lennox is reflecting on her departure from Dreamville Records while also giving credit to J. Cole for helping shape her career.

During an appearance on The Breakfast Club on Friday (Mar. 6), Lennox spoke candidly about the emotions surrounding her exit from the label and admitted she regrets how she handled some of her frustrations publicly.

Lennox first signed to Dreamville in 2015, becoming the label’s first female artist and quickly emerging as one of its standout voices in the R&B and neo-soul space. Over the years, she built a loyal fanbase through projects like Shea Butter Baby and collaborations with artists across the Dreamville roster.

Looking back, Lennox said the tension that ultimately led to her departure began around the release of her song “Smoke,” when she felt there was a disconnect regarding promotion.

“It’s just a feeling,” Lennox explained. “After my song ‘Smoke’ dropped, it felt like we weren’t aligned. And it’s not their fault. I don’t know what happened. Maybe they didn’t know the date of it or something, but when it dropped, it just felt like there was no marketing behind it.”