Evanescence’s Amy Lee Says 50 Cent Still Hates the Band for 2004 Grammy Snub

Evanescence won the coveted Best New Artist Grammy in 2004, and the band's lead singer Amy Lee says 50 Cent still hasn't forgiven her for it.

“50 Cent hates my guts,” said Lee in an interview with The Daily Beast. "It’s just one of those things… I mean, truthfully, we thought he was going to win too. It was such a wild night. People are like, ‘What was it like to win a Grammy?’ and I’m like, ‘Stressful!’ I mean, it’s wonderful now, to have them, but it was surreal… I just remember thinking, ‘I don’t even think anybody in this room knows who we are.’"

Evanescence had a big 2003 thanks to their debut studio album Fallen and its hit single, "Bring Me to Life." Fallen peaked at No. 3 on the Billboard 200. 50 Cent's Get Rich or Die Tryin', which was released just one month before Fallen, had a bigger impact commercially, though, peaking at No. 1 and producing several hit singles including "In Da Club."

When Evanescence were announced as the winner of the Best New Artist at the 2004 Grammys, 50 Cent actually walked up onstage with the band. "Oh what did I do?" said Lee at the time. "Thanks, 50."