50 Cent Asks Those Close to Diddy to 'Check On' Him Following New Sexual Assault Allegations: 'Damn I Hope He Alright'

The caption didn't sit well with some of 50's followers, especially as more alleged Diddy controversies have resurfaced in the past week. Previously, 50 had jokes for Diddy, including a meme regarding Diddy settling his lawsuit with Cassie just a day after the news of the suit was reported.

After former Bad Boy President Harve Pierre was also accused of sexual assault, grooming and exploiting a former assistant, 50 proposed to make a docuseries about the alleged inner workings of the record label titled Surviving P Diddy or Diddy, Do It Or Not, similar to Lifetime's Surviving R. Kelly.

On Friday, Diddy was named in a third lawsuit filed under the New York Adult Survivor's Act, where a woman only identified as Jane Doe claims that Diddy and R&B singer Aaron Hall took turns raping her in either 1990 or 1991. Days after the alleged incident, the woman says that Diddy came to her home and assaulted her.

“He was irate and began assaulting and choking Jane Doe to the point that she passed out,” reads the suit. "Combs was searching for Jane Doe’s friend because he was worried that she would tell the girl he was with at the time what he and Hall had done to them.”