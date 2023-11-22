50 Cent Brings Out Ed Sheeran for Surprise Performance in London: 'It Don't Get Bigger Than This'

50 Cent brought out a very special guest at his London concert.

On Tuesday night, the G-Unit rapper told the crowd at the 02 Arena to “turn it up even more” as a digital screen box from the set descended down to the stage and a familiar chord progression began to play.

Moments later, Ed Sheeran appeared onstage from underneath the set piece and sang his 2017 megahit “Shape of You,” to the sound of cheers from excited concertgoers.