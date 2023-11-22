50 Cent Brings Out Ed Sheeran for Surprise Performance in London: 'It Don't Get Bigger Than This'

50 Cent brought out a very special guest at his London concert.
On Tuesday night, the G-Unit rapper told the crowd at the 02 Arena to “turn it up even more” as a digital screen box from the set descended down to the stage and a familiar chord progression began to play.
Moments later, Ed Sheeran appeared onstage from underneath the set piece and sang his 2017 megahit “Shape of You,” to the sound of cheers from excited concertgoers.
Per Sheeran’s Instagram Stories, he spent the rest of the night watching the show with his wife, Cherry Seaborn, and other friends, rapping along to hits like “In Da Club” from their suite.
On his own Instagram, 50 posted a few gleeful pics with the 32-year-old hitmaker, writing, "My man came through for me tonight, 💣BOOM💨LONDON went crazy! It don’t get bigger than this."
The 48-year-old hip-hop veteran and Sheeran going onstage together isn’t as random as it might seem. In 2018, the pair snapped a photo together and collaborated on “Remember the Name” with Eminem on Sheeran’s No. 6 Collaborations Project LP the following year.
Fifty is currently on the European leg of his The Final Lap Tour in celebration of the 20th anniversary of his blockbuster debut album Get Rich or Die Tryin’. The trek will now bring him to major cities in southeast Asia and Oceania before wrapping up in Abu Dhabi, UAE on Dec. 21.