Drake Makes Surprise Appearance During Karol G's Toronto Show

As seen in videos circulating on social media, the Canadian superstar was in attendance for the show and even appeared on the venue’s massive stage-side screen at one point. Drizzy was clearly in good spirits at the event and was purely there to show his support and enjoy the concert, rather than coming out as a special guest performer onstage.

Karol G is currently touring North America as part of the Vijando Por El Mund Tropitour, and she’s also gearing up to drop her latest album, No Me Arrepiento de Sentir Tanto. The Colombian superstar’s new album, which translates to “I don’t regret feeling so much,” serves as a follow-up to her 2025 album, Tropicoqueta, and is scheduled to drop next Friday (August 7).

Drake, meanwhile, appears to be enjoying the success of his trilogy of albums, Habibti, Iceman, and Maid of Honour. The trilogy debuted in the top three spots on the Billboard 200 chart, making Drake the first-ever artist to hold the top three spots on the chart concurrently. The rapper has yet to announce a tour in support of the records, but he has been on several side-quests as of late.

Recently, he shared a video message to welcome the 2026 class of Kai Cenat’s Streamer University.