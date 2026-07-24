Drake Debuts 'The Only LeBron I Rate Is Juan' Shirt at NOCTA Manor Retreat

Drake isn’t letting his beef with LeBron James go anytime soon.
At his ultra-exclusive NOCTA Manor 2026 retreat, which featured several high-profile guests and custom gear, Drizzy debuted new t-shirts that dissed his former friend LeBron James. “The only LeBron I rate is Juan,” the t-shirt reads, as seen below. The phrase is, of course, a play on Jay-Z’s famous “Only Christopher we acknowledge is Wallace” lyric from his 2013 track “Oceans.”
Drake’s spin on the phrase is a reference to Spanish professional padel player Juan Lebrón Chincoa, who was also an attendee at his exclusive retreat — presumably just so Drizzy could get the joke off.
“Unforgettable days,” reads Chincoa’s post, which features several pictures from the retreat, including ones of him with Drizzy and the t-shirt. “Thank you [Drake] for being so genuine and making me feel at home. I truly appreciate the connection we built. Grateful for the memories, the laughs and all the amazing moments we shared together.”
Drake notably distanced himself from LeBron James after the NBA star showed up to Kendrick Lamar’s ‘Pop Out’ concert in Los Angeles, where Drizzy’s rival performed his No. 1 diss “Not Like Us” multiple times. James later said that there’s “always love” between him and Drake, but conceded that they were in “different places right now.”
The 6 God heated up the rivalry again with his Iceman track “Make Them Remember,” which features what appear to be multiple shots at his former friend. “Convenient amnesia from all you ballerinas/It doesn’t alter what you said or how it made us see you/I shouldn't even be shocked to see you in that arena/Because you always made your career off of switching teams up,” Drake raps on the song.
He also called on people to “stop asking what’s going on between 23” and him, referring to James’ jersey number. “I’m a real n***a and he’s not, it’s in my DNA/I could’ve fell back like the married rapper, but we engaged,” he raps.