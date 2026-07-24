Drake Debuts 'The Only LeBron I Rate Is Juan' Shirt at NOCTA Manor Retreat

Drake isn’t letting his beef with LeBron James go anytime soon. At his ultra-exclusive NOCTA Manor 2026 retreat, which featured several high-profile guests and custom gear, Drizzy debuted new t-shirts that dissed his former friend LeBron James. “The only LeBron I rate is Juan,” the t-shirt reads, as seen below. The phrase is, of course, a play on Jay-Z’s famous “Only Christopher we acknowledge is Wallace” lyric from his 2013 track “Oceans.”

Drake’s spin on the phrase is a reference to Spanish professional padel player Juan Lebrón Chincoa, who was also an attendee at his exclusive retreat — presumably just so Drizzy could get the joke off. “Unforgettable days,” reads Chincoa’s post, which features several pictures from the retreat, including ones of him with Drizzy and the t-shirt. “Thank you [Drake] for being so genuine and making me feel at home. I truly appreciate the connection we built. Grateful for the memories, the laughs and all the amazing moments we shared together.”