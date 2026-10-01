Kodak Black Responds to Drake Comparisons With His Own Version of "Little Birdie"

Kodak Black has finally jumped on the track fans have spent months saying sounded like him.

On Wednesday, the Florida rapper released "Lil Birdie," his take on Drake's "Little Birdie," using the same beat and flow while adding his own melodies and lyrics. Kodak appears to acknowledge the comparisons immediately, opening the song with, "One monkey/Two monkey/I don't know if they payin' homage, either way I'm in their pocket."