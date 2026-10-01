Music

Kodak Black Responds to Drake Comparisons With His Own Version of "Little Birdie"

Kodak answered months of Drake comparisons by putting his own spin on “Little Birdie.”

Kodak Black with styled hair, wearing a checkered shirt, holds a microphone on stage with a colorful background.
(Photo by Joy Malone/Getty Images)

Key Takeaways

  • Kodak Black released “Lil Birdie,” his take on Drake’s “Little Birdie,” using the same beat and flow while adding his own melodies and lyrics.
  • Kodak nods to months of comparisons with the opening line, “I don’t know if they payin’ homage, either way I’m in their pocket.
  • Fans had pushed for the remix since Drake’s version arrived, while Kodak has said the two rappers already have “a lot of songs” together.

Kodak Black has finally jumped on the track fans have spent months saying sounded like him.

On Wednesday, the Florida rapper released "Lil Birdie," his take on Drake's "Little Birdie," using the same beat and flow while adding his own melodies and lyrics. Kodak appears to acknowledge the comparisons immediately, opening the song with, "One monkey/Two monkey/I don't know if they payin' homage, either way I'm in their pocket."

Fans had been calling for Kodak to appear on a remix since Drake's version arrived earlier this year, with listeners pointing to what they heard as similarities to Kodak's signature cadence. The release also adds another chapter to the rappers' longstanding relationship.

Kodak has previously revealed that he and Drake have a stash of unreleased collaborations, saying, "We got a lot of songs though." Whether Drake will respond to "Lil Birdie" or join Kodak on another version remains unclear.

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