2 Chainz Celebrates a Billion Streams for "F**kin Problems"

Kendrick and ASAP have fallen out with Drake over a decade later, with the beef reaching its peak in 2024.

The Georgia rapper joked that not even “a billion dollars” could reunite A$AP Rocky, Drake, 2 Chainz, and Kendrick Lamar on another song.

2 Chainz thinks that the magic on 2012 song “F**kin Problems” between Drake, Kendrick Lamar and ASAP Rocky can’t be recaptured. To celebrate being a recipient of a Spotify Billions Club plaque for the single, which was featured on Rocky’s debut album, Long. Live. ASAP, the Georgia rapper posted an Instagram Story that showed him unbox the momentous gift. "So you’ve got a billion streams. You can't even pay a billion dollars for none of these people to be on the same record again," 2 Chainz joked in the clip.

The lineup explains the point. The 2012 track is credited to A$AP Rocky with Drake, 2 Chainz, and Kendrick Lamar, four artists whose schedules and orbits have long since stopped overlapping in one studio. The milestone lands differently for each of them. It is Drake's 28th song past a billion Spotify streams and Kendrick's 15th, while Rocky picks up his third. For 2 Chainz, it is the first.

2 Chainz, of course, was pointing to Drake no longer being on friendly terms with Kendrick and ASAP after the latter two dissed the Iceman rapper in early 2024. Kendrick and Drizzy would trade insults in a series of songs throughout spring of that year, which seems to have ended with Kendrick’s Billboard chart-topping hit “Not Like Us.”

Rocky has gone on record to claim that his issues with Drake stem from women they’ve both dated. The “Janice STFU” artist has contested allegations made in Lamar’s “Not Like Us” with a defamation lawsuit against Universal Music Group.