Cassie Shows Love for Husband Alex Fine on Father's Day: 'There Is Just No One Like You'

The heartwarming post is Cassie's first Instagram upload since she shared a statement on surveillance footage that showed her ex-boyfriend Diddy assaulting her in a hotel corridor in the past.

"Thank you for all of the love and support from my family, friends, strangers and those I have yet to meet," Cassie wrote. "The outpouring of love has created a place for my younger self to settle and feel safe now, but this is only the beginning. Domestic Violence is THE issue. It broke me down to someone I never thought I would become. With a lot of hard work, I am better today, but I will always be recovering from my past."