Cassie Shows Love for Husband Alex Fine on Father's Day: 'There Is Just No One Like You'

Cassie celebrated Father's Day by sharing a post dedicated to her husband, Alex Fine, with whom she shares two daughters.
"There is just no one like you. I love you @alexfine44 Happy Father’s Day!!" she wrote alongside the post, which included videos and photos of Fine with their daughters. "Happy Father’s Day everyone! ♥️" In the comments, Fine added, "My three best friends and French fry." Cassie and Fine, a personal trainer, married in September 2019.
The heartwarming post is Cassie's first Instagram upload since she shared a statement on surveillance footage that showed her ex-boyfriend Diddy assaulting her in a hotel corridor in the past.
"Thank you for all of the love and support from my family, friends, strangers and those I have yet to meet," Cassie wrote. "The outpouring of love has created a place for my younger self to settle and feel safe now, but this is only the beginning. Domestic Violence is THE issue. It broke me down to someone I never thought I would become. With a lot of hard work, I am better today, but I will always be recovering from my past."
Fine also shared a letter after the disturbing footage surfaced online.
"Letter to women and children: Men who hit women aren't men. Men who enable it and protect those people aren't men. As men, violence against women shouldn't be inevitable," he wrote. "To the abusers, you're done, you're not safe anymore, you're not protected anymore, the men by your side are just as weak, you're so miserable with yourself that death would be considered a kindness."