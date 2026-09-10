Busta Rhymes Expresses Frustration Over DSPs Paying Artists 'Fractions of a Penny'

Busta Rhymes has spoken out about the poor residuals artists receive from streaming services.

In an interview with Yahoo! Finance, Busta, who just recently released Dillagence II, his collaborative mixtape with the late J Dilla, discussed how much the music industry has changed since he made his debut in the early '90s.

Asked about how a musician makes a profitable record in the modern era, Busta suggested that it’s still a work in progress for the industry as a whole. "I don’t think we’ve figured that part out yet, unfortunately, in the way that business is being done today,” he said around the nine-minute mark of the interview above. "That’s something that we’re still all having conversations about."

He continued: "I'm talking about us as artists, producers, amongst our peers. We’re all facing a very similar frustration with streaming. It's imperative that I find a way to respect the value of the artist and the artist’s creations."

Spotify, which has the largest user base globally, has been frequently called out for how little it pays out to artists per stream. It is estimated that the platform pays out between $0.003 and $0.005 per stream, as reported by the Royalty Exchange. While that’s low, YouTube Music is reported to pay out even less, with $0.001 to $0.002 per stream. For comparison, Apple Music pays out between $0.007 and $0.01 per stream, while Tidal pays out between $0.013 and $0.015 per stream.