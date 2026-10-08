Boosie Badazz Documents His 'First' WNBA Game: 'Angel Reese Showed Out Tonight'

In a series of posts shared on Instagram, Boosie Badazz documented his “first” WNBA game, showing up to support the Atlanta Dream against the New York Liberty in the semifinals.
The rapper was seen showing off his outfit at the game in the first post, first in the bathroom at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, and then courtside as the game was going down.
“Mr. Courtside,” he wrote in all caps in the caption of the post. “My first WNBA game… The people of Atlanta love me. Season ticket holder. 200K a year for my seats… Make that n a weekend.”
Following the game, he expressed his enthusiasm, clearly happy that the Atlanta Dream won 101-98 in Game 2 of the semifinals, increasing their chances of reaching the finals later this month.
“Angel Reese showed out tonight,” he said, smiling in the clip.
Boosie Badazz had not expressed much interest in the WNBA until August this year, when he decided to interject on the never-ending debate regarding trans athletes.
“Please keep them Juwanna Mans out the WNBA,” he wrote in a post, referring to the 2002 sports comedy about a man impersonating a woman to play basketball after he was suspended from the men’s league. “U was made a man to play against one… Go try out for the NBA n match up against Wemby.”
There’s never been a single trans woman in the history of the WNBA, but Boosie believes that trans women athletes are “hating on women’s sports” by vying to compete in the category of their gender identity.
Controversy surrounding the acceptance of trans athletes increased substantially after Indiana Fever star Sophie Cunningham voiced her opposition to trans women competing in women’s sports. She told reporters she believes it’s “kind of common sense” and that she’ll “always believe” trans women don’t have a place in sports.