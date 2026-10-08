Boosie Badazz Documents His 'First' WNBA Game: 'Angel Reese Showed Out Tonight'

In a series of posts shared on Instagram, Boosie Badazz documented his “first” WNBA game, showing up to support the Atlanta Dream against the New York Liberty in the semifinals. The rapper was seen showing off his outfit at the game in the first post, first in the bathroom at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, and then courtside as the game was going down. “Mr. Courtside,” he wrote in all caps in the caption of the post. “My first WNBA game… The people of Atlanta love me. Season ticket holder. 200K a year for my seats… Make that n a weekend.”

Following the game, he expressed his enthusiasm, clearly happy that the Atlanta Dream won 101-98 in Game 2 of the semifinals, increasing their chances of reaching the finals later this month. “Angel Reese showed out tonight,” he said, smiling in the clip.