New York Liberty

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Sabrina Ionescu takes a breather during a New York Liberty-Dallas Wings game in May 2026.
Bets

Sabrina Ionescu Injury Update: When Will She Return?

The New York Liberty point guard has been out of the lineup with back soreness since May 24.

Matt Burke36 days ago
WNBA Mascot Ellie the Elephant Pays Tribute to Michael Jackson
Sports

Ellie the Elephant’s Michael Jackson Tribute Shuts Down the New York Liberty’s Halftime Show

Inside the viral halftime routine turning New York Liberty fan favorite Ellie into TikTok’s newest Michael Jackson-inspired dance icon.

Bernadette Giacomazzo55 days ago
WNBA Champion Kara Braxton's Cause of Death Revealed
Sports

WNBA Champion Kara Braxton’s Cause of Death Revealed

Newly released crash details provide clarity on the accident that led to the death of WNBA champion Kara Braxton.

Bernadette Giacomazzo142 days ago
WNBA Champion Kara Braxton Dead at 43
Sports

WNBA Champion Kara Braxton Dead at 43

Kara Braxton’s death has stunned the basketball world, capping a career that spanned from SEC Freshman of the Year to two-time WNBA champion.

Bernadette Giacomazzo144 days ago
WNBA Mascot Ellie The Elephant Honors Mary J. Blige with Halftime Show Tribute
Sports

WNBA Mascot Ellie the Elephant Honors Mary J. Blige With Halftime Show Tribute

WNBA mascot Ellie the Elephant, who reps the New York Liberty, honored another New York legend in the halftime show: Mary J. Blige.

Bernadette Giacomazzo309 days ago
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Vanessa Bryant in L.A. in 2023
Sports

Vanessa Bryant Makes First Public Appearance Since Squashing Pregnancy Rumors

The Bryant family turned heads courtside at the Liberty game — Vanessa’s first public outing since addressing pregnancy speculation.

Abby Tegnelia400 days ago
Spike Lee, Kelsey Plum
Sports

Spike Lee and Kelsey Plum Trade Trash Talk During Liberty Aces Playoff Game

The Liberty took Game 1 from the Aces with a 10-point victory.

Mark Elibert655 days ago
The New York Liberty bench looks on during the game against the Washington Mystics on July 3, 2021
Sports

WNBA Reportedly Fined New York Liberty $500K for Taking Chartered Flights, League Considered Terminating Franchise

The New York Liberty's new $500,000 fine came after the league reportedly tried to fine the organization $1 million and threatened them with termination.

Brenton Blanchet1598 days ago
kia nurse team canada
Sports

Kia Nurse on George Floyd and the Need for Athletes to Speak Up

The Canadian WNBA star sits down with us to talk about racism and the role of athletes in using their platform for change.

Complex Canada2234 days ago
Jordan Brand Signs Asia Durr and Kia Nurse
Sneakers

WNBA Stars Asia Durr and Kia Nurse Sign with Jordan Brand

New York Liberty guards Asia Durr and Kia Nurse sign with Jordan Brand, becoming the second and third women's basketball players to ever join the brand.

Brandon Richard2603 days ago
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Swin Cash Nike LeBron 13 Elite Retirement Custom Side
Sneakers

Swin Cash Celebrates Her Retirement in Custom LeBron Sneakers

"Statue of Liberty" colorway made by Mache.

Brandon Richard3599 days ago
WNBA Sneakers: Minnesota Lynx vs. New York Liberty
Sneakers

#SoleWatch: The Best Sneakers From Minnesota Lynx vs. New York Liberty

Exclusives at Madison Square Garden.

Brandon Richard3696 days ago

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