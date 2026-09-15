Boosie Badazz Shares Alleged Texts From Pardon Lobbyists, Accuses Them of 'Lying on the President'

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, Boosie Badazz shared alleged screenshots showing his interactions with lobbyists Jacob Wohl and Jack Burkman, the convicted fraudsters to whom he paid $600,000 in an attempt to receive a presidential pardon.

Boosie’s post, which can be seen below, included three screenshots showing his correspondence with Burkman, who is the president of the lobbying firm J.M. Burkman. “Look how these dudes r lying on the president,” Boosie wrote in all-caps alongside the screenshots. “Trump is very sympathetic!! Trump was delayed because the Venezuelan crisis!! He just got back to DC today!!”

In a separate tweet, he described Wohl and Burkham as “the biggest fraudsters [in] the world,” and thanked the recent episode of CBS News’ 60 Minutes for bringing to light the allegations against the brokers. The rapper said they promised they could get his pardon campaign in front of the president, and as part of their agreement they said they would refund him $300,000 if they could not secure the pardon by January 31, 2026.

In the alleged text messages, Burkman told Boosie in November 2025 that the efforts to get the pardon were going “very well.” By the time January 2026 rolled around, Boosie asked for another update and was told they were “working round the clock” to help him secure a pardon. After the end of January, Boosie expressed his desire to receive the $300,000 refund he was promised and didn’t receive a direct response.