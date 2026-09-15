Boosie Badazz Shares Alleged Texts From Pardon Lobbyists, Accuses Them of 'Lying on the President'

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, Boosie Badazz shared alleged screenshots showing his interactions with lobbyists Jacob Wohl and Jack Burkman, the convicted fraudsters to whom he paid $600,000 in an attempt to receive a presidential pardon.
Boosie’s post, which can be seen below, included three screenshots showing his correspondence with Burkman, who is the president of the lobbying firm J.M. Burkman. “Look how these dudes r lying on the president,” Boosie wrote in all-caps alongside the screenshots. “Trump is very sympathetic!! Trump was delayed because the Venezuelan crisis!! He just got back to DC today!!”
In a separate tweet, he described Wohl and Burkham as “the biggest fraudsters [in] the world,” and thanked the recent episode of CBS News’ 60 Minutes for bringing to light the allegations against the brokers. The rapper said they promised they could get his pardon campaign in front of the president, and as part of their agreement they said they would refund him $300,000 if they could not secure the pardon by January 31, 2026.
In the alleged text messages, Burkman told Boosie in November 2025 that the efforts to get the pardon were going “very well.” By the time January 2026 rolled around, Boosie asked for another update and was told they were “working round the clock” to help him secure a pardon. After the end of January, Boosie expressed his desire to receive the $300,000 refund he was promised and didn’t receive a direct response.
As Boosie previously alleged, the pair of lobbyists told him they personally knew various right-wing influencers and politicians who could help get the attention of Trump. The list included far-right political activist Laura Loomer, chief ‘Pizzagate’ and ‘Gamergate’ conspiracy theorist Mike Cernovich, alt-right political pundit Jack Posobiec, Charlie Kirk’s widow Erika Kirk, speaker of the United States House of Representatives Mike Johnson, South Carolina Republican representative Nancy Mase, and Arizona Republican representative Andy Biggs.
Many of the people included on the list, including Cernovich and Loomer, have denied knowing anything about the pardon efforts. “None of these people say they know you,” Boosie wrote alongside the list of names. “Why did u put these people names n emails saying they were helping u get pardons!!”
In July, Boosie began seeking legal action against Jacob Wohl and Jack Burkman, whom he accused of lying to him about their connections to defraud him of $600,000. Boosie was looking for a pardon related to a charge in connection with a 2023 incident, during which he was seen on an Instagram Live stream with a gun tucked in his waistband. While the case was dismissed, it was later refiled, and he pleaded guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm. The White House has also responded to the whole mess of a pardon situation, indicating they were unaware of Wohl or Burkman and did not support their work.
Wohl and Burkman were previously found guilty of telecommunications fraud in Ohio after they made thousands of robocalls in an attempt to suppress Black votes during the 2020 presidential election.