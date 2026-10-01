Angel Reese Goes Viral for Taunting Mystics After Dream’s WNBA Playoff Sweep

Angel Reese and the Atlanta Dream had lots to be happy about on Wednesday night, because the Dream completed their sweep over the Washington Mystics in the WNBA playoffs.

Reese and the Dream clocked an impressive 93-75 Game 2 win, so now, the Dream advance to the next round of the 2026 event.

After the game, Reese and fellow WNBA star Allisha Gray taunted the Mystics a bit by waving "goodbye" to them with big smiles on their faces. Dream forward DeWanna Bonner noticed and tried to hold them back a bit, and she's seen in a video gently pushing their hands down to their sides.

Now, that video clip has gone viral, with more than 800,000 views on ESPN's account.