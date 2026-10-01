Angel Reese Goes Viral for Taunting Mystics After Dream’s WNBA Playoff Sweep

Key Takeaways
- Angel Reese and Allisha Gray waved goodbye to the Washington Mystics after the Atlanta Dream completed a playoff sweep, prompting DeWanna Bonner to lower their hands as the clip went viral.
- Rhyne Howard scored 26 points, Gray added 22, and Reese posted 13 points and 12 rebounds in Atlanta’s 93-75 Game 2 win.
- Atlanta will face the No. 8 seed New York Liberty in the semifinals after New York upset the top-seeded Minnesota Lynx.
Angel Reese and the Atlanta Dream had lots to be happy about on Wednesday night, because the Dream completed their sweep over the Washington Mystics in the WNBA playoffs.
Reese and the Dream clocked an impressive 93-75 Game 2 win, so now, the Dream advance to the next round of the 2026 event.
After the game, Reese and fellow WNBA star Allisha Gray taunted the Mystics a bit by waving "goodbye" to them with big smiles on their faces. Dream forward DeWanna Bonner noticed and tried to hold them back a bit, and she's seen in a video gently pushing their hands down to their sides.
Now, that video clip has gone viral, with more than 800,000 views on ESPN's account.
Atlanta had already taken control of the series with a 92-77 Game 1 win on Sunday. After that victory, Dream head coach Karl Smesko stressed that the job wasn’t finished.
"A good way to start the series, but we know we have to get another win," Smesko told reporters, according to the Dream's official website. "That's what we plan to do."
Dream guard Rhyne Howard also looked ahead to Game 2.
"We realize the next game is going to be harder than this one," Howard told the media. "What we did in the first half, we can't have again."
Howard led the Dream with 26 points in Game 1. But it was a team effort, and Allisha Gray clocked 22, Angel Reese had 13 points with 12 rebounds, Jordin Canada had 10 points with 11 assists and DeWanna Bonner jumped off the bench for 13 points.
The Dream will now head to the semifinals to go up against the New York Liberty. The Liberty made history of their own, as the No. 8 seed was able to eliminate the No. 1 seed Minnesota Lynx in an underdog win.
The winner of the series will advance to the WNBA Finals.